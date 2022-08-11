A look at the top headlines of the day:

Karnataka HC abolishes state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau, says was ‘constituted to shield corrupt politicians’: The judges transferred all cases handled by the Anti-Corruption Bureau to the Lokayukta.

Manusmriti gives respectable position to Indian women, says Delhi HC judge Prathiba M Singh: ‘It is downright scary that the rights of women in India lie at the mercy of judges like Pratibha Singh,’ activist Kavita Krishnan said.

‘Something wrong with their finances,’ says Arvind Kejriwal on Centre’s opposition to freebies: Meanwhile, Chief Justice NV Ramana said freebies and social welfare schemes are different. BJP MLA threatens to burn down venue of comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show in Hyderabad: T Raja Singh said he would beat up the comedian and send him back from Telangana if he dared to perform in the state capital.

Four soldiers killed in Army camp attack in Jammu and Kashmir, two militants shot dead: Security has been increased in the Rajouri area after the attack.

Arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal sent to CBI custody till August 16 in cattle smuggling case: The Birbhum district president was among the TMC leaders who allegedly received a portion of money earned through illegal trade along the Bangladesh border.

China blocks proposal at United Nations to blacklist top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander: India has proposed a travel ban on Abdul Rauf Azhar, who is accused of planning to hijack the Indian Airlines flight IC-814 in 1999.

Woman kidnapped and gangraped in Chennai, six men arrested: They threatened to kill the victim if she shouted for help and pushed her into a car.

‘Stop lowering dignity of PM’s post,’ Rahul Gandhi on Modi’s ‘black magic’ remark: On Wednesday, Narendra Modi had mocked the Congress for protesting against price rise and unemployment in black clothes on August 5.

Shrikant Tyagi attended BJP events but abandoned by party now, claims wife: He was caught on video assaulting and abusing a woman at a residential society in Noida.

