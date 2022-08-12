The big news: Tejashwi Yadav urges Opposition parties to unite, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Salman Rushdie was attacked at an event in New York, and Uttarakhand BJP chief asked supporters to identify homes not displaying the tricolour.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Bihar has shown the way forward, says Tejashwi Yadav after meeting Opposition leaders: The Bihar deputy chief minister said it was time for all Opposition parties to unite against the BJP-led central government.
- Author Salman Rushdie attacked during event in New York: Some reports said that the Booker Prize winner had been stabbed, but the authorities have not confirmed details on the nature of the attack.
- Click pictures of homes not displaying national flag, Uttarakhand BJP chief tells supporters: Mahendra Bhatt said the nation cannot trust those who do not put up the tricolour to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.
- Labourer from Bihar killed by suspected militants in J&K’s Bandipora district: The killing took place eight days after a migrant worker was killed in grenade blast in Pulwama.
- Supreme Court refuses to stay proceedings against alleged creator of app used for ‘online auction’ of women: Aumkareshwar Thakur had filed a plea seeking to have multiple FIRs filed against him clubbed together.
- Yati Narsinghanand calls upon Hindus to boycott ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign: The hate speech accused seer claimed that the initiative launched by the prime minister aims to benefit a company owned by a Muslim.
- I have no ambition of becoming PM candidate, says Nitish Kumar: The Bihar chief minister, however, added he would play a role in uniting the Opposition parties.
- Retail inflation declines to 6.71% in July from 7.01% in June: However, for the seventh straight month, the price rise indicator remained above the 2%-6% range prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India.
- India rejects Beijing’s claim that it put pressure on Sri Lanka to stop docking of Chinese vessel: Sri Lanka is a sovereign country and makes it own independent decisions, a spokesperson of the foreign ministry said.
- Avoid unilateral actions, says India on China-Taiwan tensions after Nancy Pelosi’s visit: Beijing had launched military drills around Taiwan last week after the US Speaker visited the island nation.