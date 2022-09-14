The big news: Eight of 11 Congress MLAs in Goa join BJP, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Twitter whistleblower alleged India placed an agent to understand talks on social media curbs, and two Dalit sisters were found hanging in UP.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Eight of 11 Congress MLAs in Goa join BJP, say party is doing nothing in state: Former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat and Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo are among the legislators who switched sides.
- Indian agent placed at Twitter to understand talks on social media curbs, whistleblower alleges: Earlier, Peiter Zatko alleged that the company knowingly allowed India to add agents to the roster, possibly giving the government access to sensitive data.
- Two Dalit sisters found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri, family alleges foul play: The mother of the two teenage girls alleged that they had been abducted by three motorcycle-borne men on Wednesday morning.
- Four held after police officer beaten up, vehicle torched at BJP protest in Kolkata: Several BJP workers and police personnel were injured during the protest march on Tuesday.
- Vedanta-Foxconn project shifted from Maharashtra to Gujarat under political pressure, says Ajit Pawar: The Maharashtra government was in talks with the mining conglomerate and the Taiwanese manufacturing firm to set up a semiconductor plant in the state.
- Seven labourers killed after elevator at under-construction building crashes in Gujarat: Deputy Commissioner of Police Lavina Sinha said that the elevator was on the seventh floor of the building, located near Gujarat University, when it crashed.
- India objects to United States F-16 jet equipment deal with Pakistan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed New Delhi’s concerns in a call with Washington’s Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
- Majority community trying to do away with Islamic practices, hijab ban petitioner tells SC: If a religious practice is proven to be bona fide, it is permissible, Senior Advocate Rajeev Dhawan told the court on behalf of the petitioner.
- Delhi HC orders Subramanian Swamy to vacate his bungalow within six week: The court said that the duration of the allotment of the bungalow expired last year.
- Delhi electricity bill subsidy now optional, announces Arvind Kejriwal: The chief minister said consumers can give a missed call on 7011311111 or also apply by visiting the billing centre.