A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Eight of 11 Congress MLAs in Goa join BJP, say party is doing nothing in state: Former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat and Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo are among the legislators who switched sides.
  2. Indian agent placed at Twitter to understand talks on social media curbs, whistleblower alleges: Earlier, Peiter Zatko alleged that the company knowingly allowed India to add agents to the roster, possibly giving the government access to sensitive data.
  3. Two Dalit sisters found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri, family alleges foul play: The mother of the two teenage girls alleged that they had been abducted by three motorcycle-borne men on Wednesday morning.
  4. Four held after police officer beaten up, vehicle torched at BJP protest in Kolkata: Several BJP workers and police personnel were injured during the protest march on Tuesday.
  5. Vedanta-Foxconn project shifted from Maharashtra to Gujarat under political pressure, says Ajit Pawar: The Maharashtra government was in talks with the mining conglomerate and the Taiwanese manufacturing firm to set up a semiconductor plant in the state.
  6. Seven labourers killed after elevator at under-construction building crashes in Gujarat: Deputy Commissioner of Police Lavina Sinha said that the elevator was on the seventh floor of the building, located near Gujarat University, when it crashed.
  7. India objects to United States F-16 jet equipment deal with Pakistan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed New Delhi’s concerns in a call with Washington’s Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
  8. Majority community trying to do away with Islamic practices, hijab ban petitioner tells SC: If a religious practice is proven to be bona fide, it is permissible, Senior Advocate Rajeev Dhawan told the court on behalf of the petitioner.
  9. Delhi HC orders Subramanian Swamy to vacate his bungalow within six week: The court said that the duration of the allotment of the bungalow expired last year.
  10. Delhi electricity bill subsidy now optional, announces Arvind Kejriwal: The chief minister said consumers can give a missed call on 7011311111 or also apply by visiting the billing centre.