The big news: Dalit sisters found dead in UP were raped, shows postmortem, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: YouTuber Savukku Shankar got six months jail in contempt case, and Karnataka Legislative Council passed an anti-conversion Bill.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Postmortem report in UP Dalit sisters death case confirms rape, strangulation: The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested six men in the connection with the case. The family of the sisters alleged that three persons from a nearby village had abducted them.
- YouTuber Savukku Shankar gets six months jail for saying judiciary is “riddled with corruption”: The Madras High Court held him guilty in a contempt case and refused to suspend the sentence till he files an appeal in the Supreme Court.
- Karnataka passes anti-conversion Bill in Legislative Council: The Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 has already been passed in the state Legislative Assembly.
- Ukraine-returned medical students cannot be enlisted in Indian medical universities, Centre tells SC: Their enrolment would hamper the standard the medical education in India, the government said in an affidavit.
- Fitch Ratings cuts India’s economic growth forecast to 7% from 7.8%: The eurozone and the United Kingdom could enter recession later this year, the agency said. The United States could witness a slump in 2023, it added.
- Ranveer Singh says nude photo cited in obscenity complaint is morphed: Singh had made the statement before the police on August 29. The actor was booked for obscenity for sharing his nude pictures from a magazine photoshoot.
- “Gujarat met our expectations,” says Vedanta on why semiconductor plant wasn’t set up in Maharashtra: Opposition in Maharashtra has alleged that the manufacturing unit in collaboration with Foxconn was shifted to Gujarat under political pressure.
- Hemant Soren asks Jharkhand governor to provide copy of EC decision in office-for-profit case: Last month, reports said that the poll body had recommended disqualifying the chief minister as an MLA. However, the governor has not taken any decision yet.
- Bar councils favour increasing retirement age of Supreme Court, High Court judges: If the proposal is accepted, the tenure of the current Chief Justice of India, UU Lalit, can be extended by two years.
- Audio and full text: Roger Federer announces retirement – “It’s been an incredible adventure”: Federer said that the Laver Cup next week in London will be his final competitive event.