A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Postmortem report in UP Dalit sisters death case confirms rape, strangulation: The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested six men in the connection with the case. The family of the sisters alleged that three persons from a nearby village had abducted them.
  2. YouTuber Savukku Shankar gets six months jail for saying judiciary is “riddled with corruption”: The Madras High Court held him guilty in a contempt case and refused to suspend the sentence till he files an appeal in the Supreme Court.
  3. Karnataka passes anti-conversion Bill in Legislative Council: The Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 has already been passed in the state Legislative Assembly.
  4. Ukraine-returned medical students cannot be enlisted in Indian medical universities, Centre tells SC: Their enrolment would hamper the standard the medical education in India, the government said in an affidavit.
  5. Fitch Ratings cuts India’s economic growth forecast to 7% from 7.8%: The eurozone and the United Kingdom could enter recession later this year, the agency said. The United States could witness a slump in 2023, it added.
  6. Ranveer Singh says nude photo cited in obscenity complaint is morphed: Singh had made the statement before the police on August 29. The actor was booked for obscenity for sharing his nude pictures from a magazine photoshoot.
  7. “Gujarat met our expectations,” says Vedanta on why semiconductor plant wasn’t set up in Maharashtra: Opposition in Maharashtra has alleged that the manufacturing unit in collaboration with Foxconn was shifted to Gujarat under political pressure.
  8. Hemant Soren asks Jharkhand governor to provide copy of EC decision in office-for-profit case: Last month, reports said that the poll body had recommended disqualifying the chief minister as an MLA. However, the governor has not taken any decision yet.
  9. Bar councils favour increasing retirement age of Supreme Court, High Court judges: If the proposal is accepted, the tenure of the current Chief Justice of India, UU Lalit, can be extended by two years.
  10. Audio and full text: Roger Federer announces retirement – “It’s been an incredible adventure”: Federer said that the Laver Cup next week in London will be his final competitive event.