Amanatullah Khan sent to four days in policy custody in Delhi Waqf Board corruption case: The legislator was arrested on Friday, hours after the Anti-Corruption Branch raided multiple locations related to him and allegedly found Rs 24 lakh in cash. PM Narendra Modi releases eight cheetahs at Kuno National Park: The feline species has been reintroduced in India seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country. Vernon Gonsalves withdraws medical bail plea in Elgar Parishad case: The activist filed an affidavit urging the court to ensure he is not sent back to jail till he recovers. He is in hospital after contracting dengue in prison. Nirmala Sitharaman right in asking banks to use local languages, says P Chidambaram: The finance minister should give the same advice to other customer-oriented businesses, the Congress leader adds. ED files chargesheet against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in money-laundering case: The agency opposed bail plea of the Shiv Sena leader contending that he could influence witnesses and tamper with evidence. Tamil Nadu shopkeeper, village head arrested for barring Dalit children from buying candies: The shopkeeper said it was decided in a village meeting not to sell anything to persons from the Scheduled Community. Andhra Pradesh moves Supreme Court challenging HC order declaring Amaravati as the only capital: The High Court had said in its March order that the state legislature does not have the power to divide or shift the capital. Manipur panel will review new books on state’s history, culture to ensure accuracy: The Higher and Technical Education Department claimed that some books have distorted facts about the state and could create disharmony. Court sends Partha Chatterjee to CBI custody till September 21 in Bengal recruitment scam: The former West Bengal education minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 23. Sri Lanka court names former President Maithripala Sirisena suspect in Easter Sunday attacks: Sirisena was the president of Sri Lanka when nine suicide bombers carried out a series of blasts at three churches and several luxury hotels in Sri Lanka.