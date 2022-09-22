The big news: Over 100 arrested in raids on PFI across 11 states, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rupee hit a lifetime low of 80.86 against the US dollar, and the Supreme Court reserved its order in hijab ban case
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Over 100 arrested in anti-terror raids against Popular Front of India in 11 states: A Delhi court remanded 18 persons in NIA custody for four days, and a Mumbai court sent five others to five-day custody of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad.
- Rupee hits lifetime low of 80.86 against US dollar: The currency slipped by 90 paise a day after the US Federal Reserve raised its interest rates by 75 basis points to tackle soaring prices.
- Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas challenging Karnataka HC order upholding hijab ban: In March, the High Court had upheld the state government’s ban on wearing hijabs in schools and colleges and held that headscarves were not essential to Islam.
- Centre’s draft Bill proposes to regulate OTT platforms by bringing them under telecom services: Telecom operators say voice call options by platforms such as WhatsApp and Signal are ‘perfect substitutes’ to their services and that they are losing revenue.
- Varanasi court issues notice to Muslim side on plea for carbon dating of ‘shivling’ in Gyanvapi case: The court dismissed an application of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, asking for eight weeks time to prepare for the next hearing.
- Reservation is for social upliftment, not poverty alleviation, says chief justice in EWS quota hearing: UU Lalit made the remarks after a counsel argued in favour of the 10% quota, saying that it is in line with the transformative goals of the Constitution.
- Most Indians trust news they receive on WhatsApp, finds Reuters study: The study showed that 70% of those who held a favourable opinion about Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that they trust news on WhatsApp.
- J&K administration to stop salaries of Kashmiri Pandit employees on strike: Since May, the protestors have been demanding that they be relocated to safer places outside the Valley.
- Congress issues notification for party president polls: The election will take place on October 17 and the results will be announced two days later.
- New York attorney general files lawsuit against Donald Trump for lying about his assets: Trump’s three children, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump, are also named as accused.