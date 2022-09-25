The big news: Congress MLAs want Ashok Gehlot to retain Rajasthan CM post, and 9 other top stories
Other headline: Family agrees to cremate Ankita Bhandari after initial demands for post-mortem report, and Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav meet Sonia Gandhi.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Rajasthan Congress MLAs say Ashok Gehlot should continue as chief minister: Earlier in the day, Gehlot had hinted that he would step down as chief minister. He is running to be Congress’s next president.
- Family agrees to perform final rites of Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered last week: The police have arrested three persons, including the son of a former Uttarakhand minister, in connection with the case. Protests erupt outside mortuary.
- Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav meet Sonia Gandhi to discuss Opposition unity against BJP: The Congress chief has called for another meeting after the party’s presidential election on October 17.
- Punjab governor approves convening Assembly session on September 27: On Wednesday, Banwarilal Purohit had withdrawn his approval, saying that there was no provision to hold a session for a confidence motion.
- India matters more in current polarised world, says S Jaishankar: The external affairs minister said that at a time when normal diplomacy is not working well, India has the ability to communicate with different countries.
- BJP creates ‘Hindu-Muslim disturbances’ in society for political benefits, alleges Nitish Kumar: The Bihar chief minister made the remarks at a rally organised by the Indian National Lok Dal – a Haryana political party.
- Rupee has held up very well compared to other currencies, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The Union finance minister made the statement a day after the rupee breached the 81-mark against the US dollar for the first time.
- Iran will act decisively against protestors of Mahsa Amini’s death, says President Ebrahim Raisi: Amini died in police custody after she was detained for wearing hijab in an ‘improper manner’. More than 50 persons have been killed in the demonstrations.
- Jain organisations file petition to ban advertisement of non-vegetarian food and products: Such advertisements infringe on the right to live peacefully and tamper with the minds of children, the plea said.
- Army soldier arrested from Arunachal Pradesh in Chandigarh video leak case: This is the fourth arrest in the case, which has been filed on charges of voyeurism and violation of privacy.