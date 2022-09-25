A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Rajasthan Congress MLAs say Ashok Gehlot should continue as chief minister: Earlier in the day, Gehlot had hinted that he would step down as chief minister. He is running to be Congress’s next president.
  2. Family agrees to perform final rites of Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered last week: The police have arrested three persons, including the son of a former Uttarakhand minister, in connection with the case. Protests erupt outside mortuary.
  3. Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav meet Sonia Gandhi to discuss Opposition unity against BJP: The Congress chief has called for another meeting after the party’s presidential election on October 17.
  4. Punjab governor approves convening Assembly session on September 27: On Wednesday, Banwarilal Purohit had withdrawn his approval, saying that there was no provision to hold a session for a confidence motion.
  5. India matters more in current polarised world, says S Jaishankar: The external affairs minister said that at a time when normal diplomacy is not working well, India has the ability to communicate with different countries.
  6. BJP creates ‘Hindu-Muslim disturbances’ in society for political benefits, alleges Nitish Kumar: The Bihar chief minister made the remarks at a rally organised by the Indian National Lok Dal – a Haryana political party.
  7. Rupee has held up very well compared to other currencies, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The Union finance minister made the statement a day after the rupee breached the 81-mark against the US dollar for the first time.
  8. Iran will act decisively against protestors of Mahsa Amini’s death, says President Ebrahim Raisi: Amini died in police custody after she was detained for wearing hijab in an ‘improper manner’. More than 50 persons have been killed in the demonstrations.
  9. Jain organisations file petition to ban advertisement of non-vegetarian food and products: Such advertisements infringe on the right to live peacefully and tamper with the minds of children, the plea said.
  10. Army soldier arrested from Arunachal Pradesh in Chandigarh video leak case: This is the fourth arrest in the case, which has been filed on charges of voyeurism and violation of privacy.