The big news: Three Rajasthan Congress leaders get show cause notice, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: SC allowed Election Commission to decide on real Shiv Sena, and over 150 persons were held after second raids on PFI in less than a week.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Congress issues show cause notices to three Rajasthan leaders for alleged indiscipline: Rajasthan minister Shanti Dhariwal, the party’s chief whip in the Assembly Mahesh Joshi and MLA Dharmendra Rathore have been asked to respond within ten days.
- Supreme Court refuses to stop Election Commission from deciding on real Shiv Sena: The decision is a setback for the Uddhav Thackeray camp as it came on a plea filed against the Eknath Shinde faction’s claim on the party’s symbol and name.
- Over 150 persons linked with Popular Front of India taken into custody in anti-terror raids by NIA: This is the second time in less than a week that the Muslim organisation is facing raids. More than a 100 leaders were sent to custody on September 22.
- Supreme Court reserves verdict on petitions challenging Economically Weaker Sections quota: The petitioners are against the 103rd amendment to the Constitution, which introduced changes to Articles 15 and 16 that deal with the right to equality and provide the basis for reservations.
- Delhi High Court directs AAP leaders to take down social media posts accusing LG of corruption: The Aam Aadmi Party members have accused Vinai Kumar Saxena of fraudulently exchanging banned currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016.
- Uttar Pradesh government defers appointment of chief justice’s son as its senior lawyer in SC: Shreeyash Lalit was made one of the counsels of the state on September 21. In May, the Allahabad High Court had noted that Uttar Pradesh has more than 400 empanelled lawyers.
- Aam Aadmi Party proposes trust vote in Punjab Assembly: Opposition parties criticised the motion saying that it challenges the powers of the Governor.
- Palaniswami expels AIADMK leader soon after he was appointed as political advisor by Panneerselvam: Veteran AIADMK leader Panrutty S Ramachandran was expelled for alleged anti-party activities.
- US views ties with India and Pakistan independently, says state department: The department’s spokesperson Ned Price made the statement a day after S Jaishankar questioned the US’ decision to sell F-16 fighter jet equipment to Pakistan.
- Russian gas pipelines develop multiple leaks, European countries allege sabotage: The Swedish Seismic Institute said that multiple underwater blasts were recorded prior to the leaks.