A look at the top headlines of the day:

Shashi Tharoor, Mallikarjun Kharge file nomination for Congress presidential polls: Jharkhand Congress leader KN Tripathi has also filed his nomination to contest the elections scheduled to be held on October 17. RBI raises repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.9% to control inflation, reduces growth forecast to 7%: This is the fourth hike in the key lending rate since May. The central bank had raised the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4% on August 5. Activist Sharjeel Imam gets bail in 2019 sedition case: The Delhi High Court had asked a trial court to consider his relief application as he has been in custody for 31 months. Despite getting bail, Imam will remain in custody as other cases are pending against him. Four out of five minors can be tried as adults in Hyderabad gangrape case, says Juvenile Justice Board: The accused persons allegedly gang-raped a 17-year-old girl after meeting her in a pub on May 28. The sixth accused person in the case, Saduddin Malik, is an adult. Ukraine says will apply for NATO membership as Putin declares annexation of four of its regions: The Russian president asked Ukraine to lay down arms, while Kyiv said it was ready for talks with Moscow, but not with Putin. Plea against national emblem atop new Parliament building dismissed by Supreme Court: The petitioners had said that the lions portrayed in the new emblem appeared to be ‘ferocious and aggressive’ with their mouths open and canines visible. Arvind Kejriwal announces Winter Action Plan to curb air pollution in Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party government said that it will install 233 anti-smog guns and 150 mobile units of the device to curb pollution. Navratri can be celebrated without using loudspeakers and DJs, says Bombay High Court: The court made the observation while allowing a Nagpur-based residents association to celebrate the festival in a silence zone. Islamic Research Foundation member accused of radicalising youth, acquitted by NIA court: Arshi Qureshi, who worked for Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s non-governmental organisation, was arrested in 2016. Kabul suicide blast in education center kills 19: The explosion took place when students came to appear for an entrance exam.