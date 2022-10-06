A look at the top headlines of the day:

World Bank cuts India’s growth forecast to 6.5% from 7.5% for this year: In a separate report, it said a total of 5.6 crore Indians slipped into poverty in the pandemic year of 2020. Gambia recalls India-manufactured cough syrups linked to 66 deaths: On Wednesday, the World Health Organization had issued alert against four medicines made by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Over 30 killed in mass shooting at child care centre in Thailand: The assailant, who has been identified as a former police officer, later took his own life. Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to French author Annie Ernaux: She is known for her autobiographical works that touch upon themes of gender equality and class disparities. Pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to families of two men who died while cleaning sewer, Delhi HC tells DDA: The judges remarked it was unfortunate that even after 75 years of Independence, the poor were forced to work as manual scavengers. Delhi HC judge to head UAPA tribunal that will review decision on Popular Front of India ban: The government has claimed that the Muslim organisation is involved in violent terrorist activities. Rupee falls 32 paise to record low of 81.94 against US dollar: Analysts said that increase in crude oil prices are weighing down on the local currency.

Uttarkashi avalanche toll rises to 16, trekking banned for three days due to rain alert: Twenty-nine trainees of the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering are stranded in the hills.

Kidnapped Sikh family, including 8-month-old infant, found dead in California: On Tuesday, the police had taken a suspect into custody after a credit card belonging to one of the victims was used at an ATM. ED rejects Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s request to postpone questioning in National Herald case: He accused the government of misusing agencies to harass him after seeing the success of the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

