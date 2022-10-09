A look at the top headlines of the day:

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after row over him attending religious conversion event: The Aam Aadmi Party leader said that he did not want Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the outfit to suffer any harm due to his actions. Day after EC freezes Shiv Sena symbol, Uddhav Thackeray faction submits three alternatives: The three proposed symbols are ‘trishul’ or trident, ‘mashaal’ or burning torch and ‘rising sun’. Dignity of Muslims less than street dogs in BJP-ruled states, says Asaddudin Owaisi on Gujarat flogging: Several Muslim men were tied to a pole and beaten with a stick by policemen in Kheda on October 4 after being accused of throwing stones at a garba event. Some persons with vested interests trying to tarnish Justice DY Chandrachud’s name, says Bar Council: A man wrote to President Droupadi Murmu levelling several allegations against the Supreme Court judge who is in line to be the next chief justice. Mangaluru activist arrested for Facebook post mocking cheetah project: Sunil Bajilakeri was granted bail on Saturday. Aim to win all Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu in 2024, MK Stalin tells DMK workers: The chief minister made the statement shortly after being elected unopposed as the DMK’s president for the second time. Nitish Kumar is delusional and politically isolated, says Prashant Kishor: The development came after the Bihar chief minister claimed that he was advised by Kishor to merge his Janata Dal (United) with the Congress. Delhi’s maximum temperature drops 10 degrees below normal amid second-highest rainfall since 2007: The city’s Safdarjung observatory recorded 74.3 millimeters of rain in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday. Dalit woman allegedly gangraped by priest, others in Rajasthan: According to the complaint, the priest first raped the woman when she was alone at home and then recorded a video of her. 13 killed, 87 injured in Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia city: Russian aircraft fired at least 12 missiles, levelling five residential buildings and partially destroying one, an official said.