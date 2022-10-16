A look at the top headlines of the day:

Manish Sisodia will be arrested on Monday, claims AAP after CBI summons in Delhi excise policy case: The Delhi deputy chief minister has been asked to appear before the agency’s headquarters for questioning at 11 am.

China will not renounce the right to use force in Taiwan, Xi Jinping says: In response, Taiwan maintained that it is an independent nation and it would not ‘compromise on democracy and freedom’.

Attempts to impose Hindi divisive, MK Stalin writes to Modi on Parliamentary panel proposal: The committee reportedly recommended that medium of instruction in higher education institutes such as the IITs should be Hindi in Hindi-speaking states.

Raj Thackeray urges Devendra Fadnavis not to field BJP candidate for upcoming bye-election: Rutuja Latke, the wife of Ramesh Latke, whose death necessitated the Andheri (East) Assembly bye-poll, is up against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Murji Patel. Email address belonging to The Wire hacked, claims founding editor Siddharth Varadarajan: His statement came amid a dispute between the website and social media company Meta about a story saying that a BJP leader had special privileges on Instagram.

‘I’d look at it not as rupee sliding, but as dollar strengthening,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman: The finance minister also claimed that the country is in a ‘comfortable situation’ regarding inflation.

‘Never saw such poor preparations for flood control,’ says BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaiserganj: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh claimed that any leaders who speak up would be termed as rebels, and if they give suggestions, no one would listen.

Principles of CAA can be applied to Hindu Tamils from Sri Lanka, observes Madras High Court: Justice GR Swaminathan said that the community constituted the ‘primary victims’ of the ethnic strife in the island country.

J&K administration fires five government employees citing security concerns: Among those terminated is an orderly in the Jal Shakti Department and and a manager of a co-operative bank.

Television actor Vaishali Takkar dies by suicide: The 29-year-old was was known for her roles in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and ‘Sasural Simar Ka’.

