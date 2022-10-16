The big news: CBI summons Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Taiwan says it’ll not back down on its sovereignty in reaction to Xi Jinping speech, and MK Stalin tells Modi imposition of Hindi is divisive.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Manish Sisodia will be arrested on Monday, claims AAP after CBI summons in Delhi excise policy case: The Delhi deputy chief minister has been asked to appear before the agency’s headquarters for questioning at 11 am.
- China will not renounce the right to use force in Taiwan, Xi Jinping says: In response, Taiwan maintained that it is an independent nation and it would not ‘compromise on democracy and freedom’.
- Attempts to impose Hindi divisive, MK Stalin writes to Modi on Parliamentary panel proposal: The committee reportedly recommended that medium of instruction in higher education institutes such as the IITs should be Hindi in Hindi-speaking states.
- Raj Thackeray urges Devendra Fadnavis not to field BJP candidate for upcoming bye-election: Rutuja Latke, the wife of Ramesh Latke, whose death necessitated the Andheri (East) Assembly bye-poll, is up against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Murji Patel.
- Email address belonging to The Wire hacked, claims founding editor Siddharth Varadarajan: His statement came amid a dispute between the website and social media company Meta about a story saying that a BJP leader had special privileges on Instagram.
- ‘I’d look at it not as rupee sliding, but as dollar strengthening,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman: The finance minister also claimed that the country is in a ‘comfortable situation’ regarding inflation.
- ‘Never saw such poor preparations for flood control,’ says BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaiserganj: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh claimed that any leaders who speak up would be termed as rebels, and if they give suggestions, no one would listen.
- Principles of CAA can be applied to Hindu Tamils from Sri Lanka, observes Madras High Court: Justice GR Swaminathan said that the community constituted the ‘primary victims’ of the ethnic strife in the island country.
- J&K administration fires five government employees citing security concerns: Among those terminated is an orderly in the Jal Shakti Department and and a manager of a co-operative bank.
- Television actor Vaishali Takkar dies by suicide: The 29-year-old was was known for her roles in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and ‘Sasural Simar Ka’.