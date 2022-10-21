The big news: SC tells police in three states to take action on hate speech, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Anil Deshmukh denied bail in corruption case, and Imran Khan banned from holding political office for five years.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Take action on hate speech without seeing religion of offenders, SC tells UP, Delhi, Uttarakhand Police: A bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy also directed the police to take suo motu action without waiting for a complaint.
- Anil Deshmukh denied bail by Mumbai court in corruption case: The former Maharashtra home minister has been accused of extorting money from bars, restaurants and hookah parlours in Mumbai.
- Imran Khan banned from holding political office for five years for not declaring gifts he got as PM: The decision by Election Commission of Pakistan means that Khan would cease to be a member of the country’s Legislative Assembly.
- Delhi AIIMS withdraws special guidelines for treatment of Parliamentarians after criticism: The Federation of Resident Doctors Association had questioned the move, saying that the privileges amounted to ‘VIP culture’.
- Ghaziabad gangrape claim fabricated to frame property dispute rivals, allege police: On Tuesday, a woman had alleged of being raped by five men after being dragged into a car while on her way back to home in Delhi.
- SpiceJet allowed to operate at full capacity from October 30 after three months of restrictions: The Director General of Civil Aviation had ordered on July 27 that the private carrier can fly only 50% of its 4,192 planes.
- ‘Major setback for businesses, consumers’ in India, says Google on Rs 1,337.76 crore fine: The Competition Commission of India had imposed the fine on the technology company for ‘abusing its dominant position’ in the Android market.
- Supreme Court agrees to hear fresh plea challenging release of convicts in Bilkis Bano case: The petition is filed by the National Federation of Indian Women, the women’s wing of the Communist Party of India.
- Omicron XBB subvariant could lead to increase in Covid cases across world, says WHO: Re-infection should be prevented since the virus affects all organ systems and not just the respiratory route, said health body’s chief scientist.
- Four of five bodies of Army personnel recovered after helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh: The Indian Army said that the cause of the accidents is not yet known.