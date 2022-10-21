A look at the top headlines of the day:

Take action on hate speech without seeing religion of offenders, SC tells UP, Delhi, Uttarakhand Police: A bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy also directed the police to take suo motu action without waiting for a complaint. Anil Deshmukh denied bail by Mumbai court in corruption case: The former Maharashtra home minister has been accused of extorting money from bars, restaurants and hookah parlours in Mumbai. Imran Khan banned from holding political office for five years for not declaring gifts he got as PM: The decision by Election Commission of Pakistan means that Khan would cease to be a member of the country’s Legislative Assembly. Delhi AIIMS withdraws special guidelines for treatment of Parliamentarians after criticism: The Federation of Resident Doctors Association had questioned the move, saying that the privileges amounted to ‘VIP culture’. Ghaziabad gangrape claim fabricated to frame property dispute rivals, allege police: On Tuesday, a woman had alleged of being raped by five men after being dragged into a car while on her way back to home in Delhi. SpiceJet allowed to operate at full capacity from October 30 after three months of restrictions: The Director General of Civil Aviation had ordered on July 27 that the private carrier can fly only 50% of its 4,192 planes. ‘Major setback for businesses, consumers’ in India, says Google on Rs 1,337.76 crore fine: The Competition Commission of India had imposed the fine on the technology company for ‘abusing its dominant position’ in the Android market. Supreme Court agrees to hear fresh plea challenging release of convicts in Bilkis Bano case: The petition is filed by the National Federation of Indian Women, the women’s wing of the Communist Party of India. Omicron XBB subvariant could lead to increase in Covid cases across world, says WHO: Re-infection should be prevented since the virus affects all organ systems and not just the respiratory route, said health body’s chief scientist. Four of five bodies of Army personnel recovered after helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh: The Indian Army said that the cause of the accidents is not yet known.