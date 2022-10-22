The big news: Xi Jinping set to become Chinese president for third time, and nine other top stories
Headline: A 26-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in Jharkhand, and actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s interim bail was extended till November 10.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Chinese President Xi Jinping set to serve for a third term: The Communist Party amended its Constitution to give more power to Xi. It also opposed Taiwan’s independence.
- Twenty-six-year-old software engineer allegedly gangraped in Jharkhand: Twelve men have been detained for interrogation.
- Actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s interim bail extended till November 10 in money laundering case: The Enforcement Directorate has been asked to file a charge sheet.
- Court cuts rape convict’s life sentence to 20 years in jail for sparing child’s life: The Madhya Pradesh High Court also rebuked the police for not producing the minor’s chemical analysis report.
- Delhi women’s panel asks Adityanath for a high-level inquiry into Ghaziabad alleged gangrape case: The police have claimed that the complainant fabricated the story to frame some men whom she had a dispute with.
- 15 killed, over 35 injured as bus collides with truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district: Most of those onboard the bus were labourers who were going to their homes in Uttar Pradesh for Diwali, witnesses said.
- 10 arrested for allegedly selling fake blood platelets in Prayagraj: The arrests were made a day after a hospital in the district was seized for putting a dengue patient on a sweet lime juice drip instead of platelets.
- Technical fault could have caused chopper crash in Arunachal Pradesh, says Army: The search operation concluded on Saturday, after the body of the fifth soldier was found.
- Jammu and Kashmir adds 15 classes to social caste list: Gorkhas, West Pakistani refugees and Jats are a few of the communities that will now be able to avail government benefits.
- Eknath Shinde restores general consent to CBI to investigate cases in Maharashtra: The central agency will not require the state government’s permission to initiate inquiries on a case-by-case basis.