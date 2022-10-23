Opposition leaders on Sunday demanded action against Karnataka Housing and Infrastructure Development minister V Somanna after a video showed him slapping a woman at an event where he was distributing land titles.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader was attending the event in Chamarajanagar district on Saturday, when he slapped the woman who complained of not receiving a land title. The video has been widely shared since then.

The Congress on Sunday pointed out how the BJP leader’s behaviour contradicts Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal during this year’s Independence Day speech.

“The crime of the woman was that she went to the BJP minister with her complaint,” the party said in a tweet. “Now read the statement of PM Modi – ‘Can we take a pledge to get rid of everything that humiliates women by nature, by culture?’”

कर्नाटक की BJP सरकार के मंत्री वी सोमन्ना ने एक महिला को थप्पड़ जड़ दिया।



महिला का अपराध था कि वो अपनी फरियाद लेकर BJP के मंत्री के पास चली गई।



अब PM मोदी का बयान पढ़ लीजिये - 'क्या हम स्वभाव से, संस्कार से, नारी को अपमानित करने वाली हर बात से मुक्ति का संकल्प ले सकते हैं?' pic.twitter.com/eSdyRZaFqv — Congress (@INCIndia) October 23, 2022

Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Jairam Ramesh demanded the resignation of Somanna.

“What a difference from the way Rahul Gandhi began the Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra from the very same Gundlupet on 30th September,” Ramesh tweeted. “This shameless man should be sacked immediately.”

What a difference from the way @RahulGandhi began the Karnataka leg of #BharatJodoYatra from the very same Gundlupet on 30th September! This shameless man should be sacked immediately! https://t.co/doPz27D0aH — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 23, 2022

Arrogance has gone to the head of BJP Ministers & leaders in #Karnataka.



On one hand, people suffer the huge brunt of #40PercentComission & on the other, women get slapped by ministers drunk with power.



Where is our PM?



Will u dismiss the Minister, Mr. Bommai?#AntiWomenBJP https://t.co/0sq4J40ViK — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 23, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat president Gopal Italia asked the National Commission for Women if the panel will dare to call Somanna to their Delhi office. On October 13, Italia was briefly detained by the Delhi Police from the National Commission for Women office for his alleged tweets against Modi.

“Dear NCW, if you have the courage, call this BJP leader of Karnataka, who insulted the woman, to your office in Delhi,” Italia wrote on Twitter.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned the silence of the National Commission for Women and the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.

“Likely Explanation: Not a slap on the face but blessings on the cheek,” Chaturvedi tweeted. “The Ministry of Women and Child Development mute, NCW India silent. Nothing to see here, no action to expect.”

BJP Minister. Karnataka. Likely Explanation: Not a slap on the face but blessings on the cheek. @MinistryWCD mute, @NCWIndia silent. Nothing to see here, no action to expect. pic.twitter.com/FCbXNXiBNk — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 23, 2022

After the uproar over the video, the woman, identified as Kempamma, denied that she was slapped by the BJP leader, reported The News Minute.

“The minister consoled me and provided me with help,” she claimed. “Many people are spreading false accusations about Somanna slapping me. He didn’t do anything like that. In fact, he provided me with land and Rs 4,000 as help. My kids and I will put a photo of him in our house and worship him.”

Earlier, Kempamma had alleged that the process to distribute land title deeds to 173 beneficiaries in the Hangala Gram Panchayat was rigged.