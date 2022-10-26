A look at the top headlines of the day:

Mallikarjun Kharge takes over as Congress chief, forms 47-member steering committee: The newly-constituted panel, which includes Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, will function till a new Congress Working Committee is appointed next year. Include photos of Hindu deities Ganesh, Lakshmi on new currency notes, Arvind Kejriwal urges PM Modi: India’s economy is going through a difficult phase and the rupee is weakening against the United States dollar, the Delhi chief minister said. News18 India fined Rs 50,000 for its coverage of Karnataka hijab ban case: The News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority also directed the channel to take down a show hosted by anchor Aman Chopra within seven days. Man booked for rape after 13-year-old found injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj: Videos showing bystanders filming the injured minor, while she sought their help, were widely shared on social media. Using nuclear weapons against basic tenets of humanity, Rajnath Singh tells Russian defence minister: The remarks came after the Russian minister raised his concerns that Ukraine would use a ‘dirty bomb’ – an explosive laced with radioactive material. Kerala finance minister has ‘ceased to enjoy my pleasure’, says governor, asks CM to take action: Arif Mohammed Khan has accused KN Balagopal of making statements that violated his oath and undermined India’s unity and integrity. Rape convict Dera chief Ram Rahim Singh releases song celebrating Diwali while out on parole: He told his followers that imprisonment was a spiritual journey that he will chronicle in a book. Actor Nayanthara, husband Vignesh Shivan did not violate any surrogacy laws, Tamil Nadu panel finds: The state government had said it would examine the matter after the couple announced on October 10 that they have become parents of twin boys. Coimbatore car blast case to be recommended to NIA, says Tamil Nadu government: Several explosives and nails were found from a vehicle in which a blast took place on Sunday, raising questions if the incident was part of a terror plot. Karnataka High Court rejects bail plea of person accused of plotting Gauri Lankesh murder: Hrishikesh Devadikar had filed a default bail plea claiming that the chargesheet against him had not been filed within 90 days of his arrest.