The big news: Mallikarjun Kharge takes over as Congress president, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: AAP urged to put photos of Hindu deities Ganesh and Lakshmi on currency notes, and News18 India was fined Rs 5,000 for its hijab ban coverage.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Mallikarjun Kharge takes over as Congress chief, forms 47-member steering committee: The newly-constituted panel, which includes Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, will function till a new Congress Working Committee is appointed next year.
- Include photos of Hindu deities Ganesh, Lakshmi on new currency notes, Arvind Kejriwal urges PM Modi: India’s economy is going through a difficult phase and the rupee is weakening against the United States dollar, the Delhi chief minister said.
- News18 India fined Rs 50,000 for its coverage of Karnataka hijab ban case: The News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority also directed the channel to take down a show hosted by anchor Aman Chopra within seven days.
- Man booked for rape after 13-year-old found injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj: Videos showing bystanders filming the injured minor, while she sought their help, were widely shared on social media.
- Using nuclear weapons against basic tenets of humanity, Rajnath Singh tells Russian defence minister: The remarks came after the Russian minister raised his concerns that Ukraine would use a ‘dirty bomb’ – an explosive laced with radioactive material.
- Kerala finance minister has ‘ceased to enjoy my pleasure’, says governor, asks CM to take action: Arif Mohammed Khan has accused KN Balagopal of making statements that violated his oath and undermined India’s unity and integrity.
- Rape convict Dera chief Ram Rahim Singh releases song celebrating Diwali while out on parole: He told his followers that imprisonment was a spiritual journey that he will chronicle in a book.
- Actor Nayanthara, husband Vignesh Shivan did not violate any surrogacy laws, Tamil Nadu panel finds: The state government had said it would examine the matter after the couple announced on October 10 that they have become parents of twin boys.
- Coimbatore car blast case to be recommended to NIA, says Tamil Nadu government: Several explosives and nails were found from a vehicle in which a blast took place on Sunday, raising questions if the incident was part of a terror plot.
- Karnataka High Court rejects bail plea of person accused of plotting Gauri Lankesh murder: Hrishikesh Devadikar had filed a default bail plea claiming that the chargesheet against him had not been filed within 90 days of his arrest.