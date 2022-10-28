United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak late on Thursday spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for the first time after taking over the post.

Sunak thanked Modi for his “kind words” to him as he took charge of the new role. “The UK and India share so much,” he said. “I’m excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defence and economic partnership in the months & years ahead.”

Modi said that India and the United Kingdom will work together to strengthen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. “We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA [free trade agreement]” he added.

Glad to speak to @RishiSunak today. Congratulated him on assuming charge as UK PM. We will work together to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2022

The United Kingdom’s Trade Minister Greg Hands told the country’s parliament on Wednesday that Britain had completed most sections of the free trade agreement with India, but will only sign on it once the agreement is fair and reciprocal, Reuters reported.

On October 25, Sunak was appointed as the 57th prime minister of the United Kingdom after King Charles III invited him to form a government.

Sunak’s appointment came after the ruling Conservative Party was forced to choose its new leader following the resignation of Liz Truss on October 20.

Truss was criticised for her handling of the country’s economy and a rebellion within her own outfit about her authority. She remained in office for only 45 days.

UK foreign secretary to visit India today

The United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will visit India on Friday for his first official visit to the country, ANI reported.

On Friday, he will pay his respects to the victims of the terror attack in Mumbai on November 26. 2008 at the city’s Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

On Saturday, Cleverly will take part in a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council Counter-terrorism Committee in New Delhi. He will also meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the National Capital.