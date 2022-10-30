A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. At least 60 dead as cable bridge collapses in Gujarat’s Morbi: There were about 500 people on the bridge when it collapsed around 6.15 pm.
  2. Uniform Civil Code should be implemented, but BJP does not have the intent for it, says Arvind Kejriwal: On Saturday, the Gujarat had cleared a proposal to form a committee to implement the common set of personal laws in the state.
  3. Wire files police complaint detailing researcher Devesh Kumar’s alleged deception on Meta series: On October 23, the publication retracted a series of articles related to alleged technical privileges Instagram had afforded to the BJP’s Amit Malviya.
  4. Telangana becomes ninth state to withdraw general consent to CBI: The order was passed on August 30, the state’s additional advocate general told the Telangana High Court at a hearing on Saturday.
  5. Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday: At the last hearing on September 12, the judges had issued directions to segregate the batch of petitions challenging the law.
  6. Court sends three accused to 14-day judicial custody in Telangana “poaching” case: The accused persons were re-arrested on the orders of the Telangana High Court on Saturday.
  7. Police wrong in linking Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder to gang war, claims his father: Balkaur Singh Sidhu said that he will leave the country if the Punjab Police does not carry out a proper investigation into the singer’s killing.
  8. Jammu and Kashmir High Court orders resumption of trial in 2003 Nadimarg killings: Twenty-four Kashmiri Pandits were killed by militants wearing military-style clothing.
  9. Qatar evicts thousands of migrant workers ahead of football World Cup: Authorities gave just two hours to 1,200 workers in a building in Doha’s Al Mansoura district to empty the accommodation.
  10. In South Korea, 151 killed, 81 injured in stampede during Halloween celebration: The incident occurred in the city’s Itaewon area – a locality popular for its nightlife – where an estimated one lakh people had gathered. Most of those killed were in their 20s