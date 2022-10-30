The big news: At least 60 killed in Gujarat bridge collapse, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: AAP backed implementing the Uniform Civil Code, and ‘The Wire’ filed a complaint against researcher who co-authored its Meta stories.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- At least 60 dead as cable bridge collapses in Gujarat’s Morbi: There were about 500 people on the bridge when it collapsed around 6.15 pm.
- Uniform Civil Code should be implemented, but BJP does not have the intent for it, says Arvind Kejriwal: On Saturday, the Gujarat had cleared a proposal to form a committee to implement the common set of personal laws in the state.
- Wire files police complaint detailing researcher Devesh Kumar’s alleged deception on Meta series: On October 23, the publication retracted a series of articles related to alleged technical privileges Instagram had afforded to the BJP’s Amit Malviya.
- Telangana becomes ninth state to withdraw general consent to CBI: The order was passed on August 30, the state’s additional advocate general told the Telangana High Court at a hearing on Saturday.
- Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday: At the last hearing on September 12, the judges had issued directions to segregate the batch of petitions challenging the law.
- Court sends three accused to 14-day judicial custody in Telangana “poaching” case: The accused persons were re-arrested on the orders of the Telangana High Court on Saturday.
- Police wrong in linking Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder to gang war, claims his father: Balkaur Singh Sidhu said that he will leave the country if the Punjab Police does not carry out a proper investigation into the singer’s killing.
- Jammu and Kashmir High Court orders resumption of trial in 2003 Nadimarg killings: Twenty-four Kashmiri Pandits were killed by militants wearing military-style clothing.
- Qatar evicts thousands of migrant workers ahead of football World Cup: Authorities gave just two hours to 1,200 workers in a building in Doha’s Al Mansoura district to empty the accommodation.
- In South Korea, 151 killed, 81 injured in stampede during Halloween celebration: The incident occurred in the city’s Itaewon area – a locality popular for its nightlife – where an estimated one lakh people had gathered. Most of those killed were in their 20s