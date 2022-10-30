Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father, Balkaur Singh Sidhu said on Sunday that the police wants to link his son’s murder to a gang war while that was not the case, reported ANI.

At an event on Sunday, Sidhu told reporters that he has sought an appointment with the director general of Punjab Police to share his concerns about investigation into his son’s murder. Sidhu claimed that his son was killed in a “planned manner,” reported the Hindustan Times.

“I want to tell the government that if you link my son to part of some gang war I will withdraw my FIR [first information report] on November 25 and make your task easier,” Sidhu said. “I will wait for a month and if nothing happens I will leave the country.”

Sidhu also said that he did not hope to get justice in Punjab.

My child was murdered in a planned way. Police want to show it as a gang war incident. I've sought time from DGP to hear my problems. I'll wait for a month, if nothing happens, I'll withdraw my FIR & leave the country: Balkaur Singh, father of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala pic.twitter.com/tZ77FT0AaC — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

Moose Wala, who fought the Punjab Assembly polls on a Congress ticket, was shot dead in Mansa on May 29. The attack had taken place just a day after the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab withdrew security cover for 424 persons, including to the singer.

Soon after Moose Wala’s murder, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for the killing in a Facebook post, saying that it was in retaliation for the murder of Akali Dal Vicky Middukhera last year. Punjab Police also arrested gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after the police claimed that he was associated with Brar.

On September 10, Punjab Police arrested the sixth shooter in the Moose Wala murder case. The arrest had come after Punjab Police on July 20 had killed two gangsters alleged to be part of the murder.

In June, the Punjab Police had arrested 13 persons for offering logistical support, conducting recce and harbouring the singer’s killers. The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested five persons in the matter so far.