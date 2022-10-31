Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati on Monday asked the Congress government in Rajasthan to take strict action against culprits involved in the alleged auctioning of girls for loan repayment in Bhilwara district.

Last week, a report by the Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar alleged that girls aged between 8 to 18 are auctioned to settle disputes in the state, particularly those involving financial transactions or loans.

“If not, their mothers are raped on the diktat of caste panchayats for the settlement,” the report claimed. “These girls are sent to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Delhi and even foreign countries.”

On Monday, Mayawati said that such reports show the real face of the Congress party, which claims to support women empowerment schemes.

“The auctioning of girls on stamp papers in the panchayats of Rajasthan for loan repayment is a very sad incident which brings shame to society and government system,” the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said on Twitter. “Is this the real and cruel face of the Congress party and its state government which claims ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon [I am a girl, I can fight]?”

The campaign was launched by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Vadra had also launched a separate manifesto that guaranteed 40% reservation for women in government jobs if Congress was voted to power.

On Monday, Mayawati also asked various investigating authorities to take suo motu cognisance of the reports. “The Congress government should take strict action against the culprits as well as issue an immediate apology to the women of the state,” she said.

2. विभिन्न आयोगों द्वारा इस घटना के सम्बंध में स्वतः संज्ञान लेकर कार्रवाई करना उचित किन्तु यह इसका समुचित हल नहीं, बल्कि वहाँ की कांग्रेसी सरकार को दोषियों के विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई करने के साथ-साथ इस शर्मनाक घटना पर महिला समाज व राज्य की जनता से भी तुरन्त माफी माँगनी चाहिये। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 31, 2022

On October 27, the National Human Rights Commission issued a notice to the Rajasthan government after the reports came to light.

In its notice, the National Human Rights Commission directed the chief secretary of the Rajasthan government to submit a detailed report in the matter, along with an action taken report within four weeks.

“The media reports have documented the ordeal of many victims of such horrendous crimes,” the human rights body said. “The contents of the media report, if true, amount to human rights violations of the victims of the such abominable practice.”