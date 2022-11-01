The big news: SC to hear plea seeking inquiry into Morbi bridge collapse, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: ‘The Wire’ claimed police seized its hard drives without giving copies, and Mallikarjun Kharge said Congress will form non-BJP government.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- SC to hear petition seeking judicial probe into Morbi bridge collapse on November 14: So far, 141 persons have been found dead after the colonial-era cable bridge on Machchu river fell.
- ‘The Wire’ claims police pushed its lawyer, took away hard drives without giving cloned copies: The news website also said that the police did not give the hash value – unique numeric values to identify data – of the devices seized during the searches.
- Congress will form non-BJP government under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, says Mallikarjun Kharge: The newly-elected Congress chief said the Bharat Jodo Yatra was gaining widespread support from the youth.
- Panels to oversee social media content moderation by November 30, says Union minister: The Grievance Appellate Committees will hear appeals from users challenging decisions of social media companies to remove or moderate content on their platforms.
- I paid Rs 50 crore to AAP, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleges in letter to Delhi LG: Chandrashekhar also alleged that he paid Rs 10 crore to Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain as protection money in jail.
- Two dead in Chennai as heavy rains lash city: Schools were shut on Tuesday in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.
- October GST collection crosses Rs 1.51 lakh – second-highest ever: GST revenues have been above the Rs 1.4 lakh crore-mark for the last eight months in a row.
- India not under pressure to reduce oil imports from Russia, says Hardeep Singh Puri: The Union petroleum minister said that there was no moral conflict in buying energy from Russia amid the Ukraine conflict.
- Bengaluru man gets five-year jail term for celebrating Pulwama attack in social media post: The court said that the offence was “against this great nation and heinous in nature”.
- UK home secretary Suella Braverman criticised for describing arrival of asylum seekers as invasion: Almost 40,000 persons have crossed the English Channel in small boats this year, according to the BBC.