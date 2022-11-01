A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. SC to hear petition seeking judicial probe into Morbi bridge collapse on November 14: So far, 141 persons have been found dead after the colonial-era cable bridge on Machchu river fell.
  2. ‘The Wire’ claims police pushed its lawyer, took away hard drives without giving cloned copies: The news website also said that the police did not give the hash value – unique numeric values to identify data – of the devices seized during the searches.
  3. Congress will form non-BJP government under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, says Mallikarjun Kharge: The newly-elected Congress chief said the Bharat Jodo Yatra was gaining widespread support from the youth.
  4. Panels to oversee social media content moderation by November 30, says Union minister: The Grievance Appellate Committees will hear appeals from users challenging decisions of social media companies to remove or moderate content on their platforms.
  5. I paid Rs 50 crore to AAP, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleges in letter to Delhi LG: Chandrashekhar also alleged that he paid Rs 10 crore to Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain as protection money in jail.
  6. Two dead in Chennai as heavy rains lash city: Schools were shut on Tuesday in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.
  7. October GST collection crosses Rs 1.51 lakh – second-highest ever: GST revenues have been above the Rs 1.4 lakh crore-mark for the last eight months in a row.
  8. India not under pressure to reduce oil imports from Russia, says Hardeep Singh Puri: The Union petroleum minister said that there was no moral conflict in buying energy from Russia amid the Ukraine conflict.
  9. Bengaluru man gets five-year jail term for celebrating Pulwama attack in social media post: The court said that the offence was “against this great nation and heinous in nature”.
  10. UK home secretary Suella Braverman criticised for describing arrival of asylum seekers as invasion: Almost 40,000 persons have crossed the English Channel in small boats this year, according to the BBC.