As heavy rains continued in Tamil Nadu, the state government on Wednesday declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the districts of Chennai, Ranipet and Thiruvallur, ANI reported.

The state government also announced that schools will remain closed in the districts of Vellore, Kanjipuram, Vilupuram and Chengalpattu. The district administration in Thirupathur announced a holiday for school students till Class 8.

The Regional Meteorological Department had predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai till Wednesday and in the adjoining districts of Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for the next few days.

On Tuesday, two persons had died in rain-related incidents in Chennai. The city witnessed flooding on General Patterson Road, Walltax Road, Eldams Road, Anna Salai and several other areas, leading to traffic congestion.

Videos shared on social media showed vehicles running on waterlogged streets in parts of Chennai.

For past one hour no rain. But situation in perambur Cooks road and jamalia road are looks very worst. Chennai mayor Priya madam's residence is near by 1 km from this location. #NortheastMonsoon #ChennaiRain #chennairains #ChennaiCorporation @chennaicorp pic.twitter.com/mZCDMuU02f — Prakash Narasimman (@Prakash_2803) November 2, 2022

State Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru said on Wednesday that 205.47 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in Chennai between October 31 to November 2, The Indian Express reported.

He claimed that there was no waterlogging in most areas due to storm water drains made by the administration.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the State Emergency Operation Centre of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department on Wednesday. He blamed the former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government for the floods, claiming that it had ruined not just Chennai but the whole of Tamil Nadu in the ten years that it was in power.

“To rectify this, it will take many years,” he said, according to The Indian Express. “But we are confident of fixing the issues within one and half years.”