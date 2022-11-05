A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Twitter lays off 50% employees across world amid $4-million per day losses: The microblogging platform has also said that content moderation was necessary in the light of upcoming US midterm elections.
  2. Was upset about SC decision to keep sedition law in abeyance, says Kiren Rijiju: The Union law minister said that the court took the decision even after the government said that it was making changes to the provision.
  3. Court charges AAP leader Tahir Hussain for attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy in Delhi riots case: On Friday, the former councillor was charged in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to the violence in February 2020.
  4. China names bridges along Tibet-Xinjiang highway after soldiers who died in Galwan Valley clash: Parts of these bridges run through disputed territory. The routes were named to commemorate the soldiers, who have “become the epitome of Chinese people’s ever-growing patriotic sentiment”, state-run The Global Times reported.
  5. India expresses concern as North Korea launches missiles capable of carrying nuclear warhead: New Delhi told the United Nations Security Council that it supports denuclearisation in the region.
  6. Supreme Court removes Rs 15,000 limit on maximum pensionable salary: It allowed eligible employees who had not opted for enhanced pension coverage prior to the 2014 amendments, to do so with their employers within four months.
  7. Shyam Saran Negi, independent India’s first voter, dies at 106: He cast his vote last on November 2 through postal ballot for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.
  8. Congress promises 300 units free electricity, start-up fund for each seat in Himachal Pradesh poll manifesto: Elections to the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 12. The results will be announced on December 8.
  9. MS Dhoni files contempt plea against IPS officer in case related to 2013 IPL betting scandal: The cricketer alleged that G Sampath Kumar, who investigated the matter, has made derogatory remarks about the judiciary in his written statement.
  10. Bye-poll for Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Lok Sabha seat will take place on December 5: Elections will also take place for Assembly seats of Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurkhani in Bihar, Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.