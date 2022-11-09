Kerala Director General of Police Anil Kant on Tuesday directed the Thiruvananthapuram police commissioner to file a first information report against the makers of the film The Kerala Story, ANI reported.

The teaser of the movie released last week claimed that more than 32,000 women from Kerala had been converted to Islam and recruited to the terrorist group Islamic State.

In a tweet on November 7, Tamil Nadu-based journalist BR Aravindakshan wrote that he had sent a petition to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, asking him to call The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen and conduct an inquiry about the teaser. Aravindakshan wrote that the teaser portrays Kerala as a state that supports terrorism.

In another tweet soon after, Aravindakshan thanked Vijayan for asking Kerala Police to take action on the matter.

An unidentified police official also told ANI that Vijayan received a complaint about the film, following which the High Tech Enquiry Cell of the Kerala Police sent a preliminary inquiry report to the director general of police.

Based on the report, the police chief directed the Thiruvananthapuram Police to file an FIR, according to ANI.

Accordingly, Mr.@pinarayivijayan has ordered the @TheKeralaPolice State Police Chief to take immediate action on my complaint

Thank you @CMOKerala — Aravindakshan B R (@RealAravind36) November 7, 2022

Aravindakshan has also sent a copy of his petition to Central Board of Film Certification Chairperson Prasoon Joshi, seeking a ban on the film unless director Sen and producer Vipul Amrutal Shah submit documents to confirm the claims made in the teaser, The News Minute reported.

“It is a very bad thing to try and make the state of Kerala look like a state that supports terrorism through the film, Aravindakshan said in his petition. “This is not only against the unity and sovereignty of India, but also a disgrace to the country’s intelligence agencies.”

Congress leader in Kerala VD Satheesan told ANI that the teaser was a “clear case of misinformation”. Satheesan also alleged that the film was part of the Sangh Parivar’s agenda to tarnish the image of Kerala.