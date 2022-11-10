The National Investigation Agency on Thursday carried out searches at more than 30 localities of Coimbatore in connection with the October 23 car blast case, PTI reported.

Areas such Kottaimedu, Ukkadam, Ponvizhanagar and Rathinapuri were among the places that were searched.

An explosion took place near a temple in Ukkadam, a sensitive area of the city on October 23, in a car that contained liquified petroleum gas cylinders and some other materials, including nails. A man identified as Jamesha Mubeen was driving the car and was killed in the explosion.

During the investigation, the police recovered explosive materials such as potassium nitrate, aluminium powder, sulphur, and charcoal from Mubeen’s home, raising questions if the explosion was part of a terror plot.

The Tamil Nadu government handed over the case to the National Investigation Agency, saying that the matter involved possible national and international ramifications.

Six persons have been arrested in the case so far. They have been identified as Mohammad Thalka (25), Mohammad Asarudheen (25), Mohammad Riyaz (27), Feroz Ismail (27), Mohammad Navaz Ismail (27) and Afsar Khan (28).

On Thursday, the state police said that searches were being carried out at properties linked to suspects who had connections with a few banned organisations, PTI reported. The police also refused to share any further information.