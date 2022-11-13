The big news: Four killed in blast on busy Istanbul street, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: England defeated Pakistan to clinch T20 World Cup title, and Punjab government banned public display of weapons.
A look at the top developments of the day:
- Explosion on busy Istanbul street leaves 4 dead, 38 injured, says governor: The route in central district of Beyoglu is frequented by foreign tourists.
- England defeat Pakistan to clinch T20 World Cup title – ‘Undoubtedly best team in the tournament’: It was England men’s second title after tasting success in 2010, joining the West Indies as the only two-time winners since the tournament’s inception in 2007.
- Punjab government bans public display of weapons, songs glorifying gun culture: The Aam Aadmi Party government has also ordered a review of all arms licenses over the next three months.
- Hyderabad students suspended for beating up boy, forcing him to chant religious slogans: An FIR stated that the victim, a student at the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, was sexually harassed and physically assaulted by a group of students.
- Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini Sriharan says she feels sorry for 1991 blast victims: Another convict, RP Ravichandran, said that the citizens of north India should view those who were jailed as victims rather than terrorists or killers.
- Prohibitory orders issued in Jharkhand’s Chakradharpur after killing of alleged local outfit leader: Kamaldev Giri died on Saturday evening after two unidentified persons on motorcycle threw crude bombs at him.
- Chennai, Cauvery delta inundated after heavy rainfall: Paddy cultivated in over 45,800 hectares in 24 districts was submerged in rainwater.
- Two historic planes crash into each other during US air show, multiple casualties feared: Around six people are feared dead.
- Democrats retain control of Senate with midterm poll win in Nevada: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that voters soundly rejected the ‘anti-democratic, authoritarian, nasty and divisive’ approach of the Republicans.
- Rahul Gandhi unlikely to attend Parliament session due to Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Congress: Party MPs Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal and Digvijaya Singh also may not attend the session as they are taking part in the march.