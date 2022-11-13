A look at the top developments of the day:

  1. Explosion on busy Istanbul street leaves 4 dead, 38 injured, says governor: The route in central district of Beyoglu is frequented by foreign tourists.
  2. England defeat Pakistan to clinch T20 World Cup title – ‘Undoubtedly best team in the tournament’: It was England men’s second title after tasting success in 2010, joining the West Indies as the only two-time winners since the tournament’s inception in 2007.
  3. Punjab government bans public display of weapons, songs glorifying gun culture: The Aam Aadmi Party government has also ordered a review of all arms licenses over the next three months.
  4. Hyderabad students suspended for beating up boy, forcing him to chant religious slogans: An FIR stated that the victim, a student at the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, was sexually harassed and physically assaulted by a group of students.
  5. Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini Sriharan says she feels sorry for 1991 blast victims: Another convict, RP Ravichandran, said that the citizens of north India should view those who were jailed as victims rather than terrorists or killers.
  6. Prohibitory orders issued in Jharkhand’s Chakradharpur after killing of alleged local outfit leader: Kamaldev Giri died on Saturday evening after two unidentified persons on motorcycle threw crude bombs at him.
  7. Chennai, Cauvery delta inundated after heavy rainfall: Paddy cultivated in over 45,800 hectares in 24 districts was submerged in rainwater.
  8. Two historic planes crash into each other during US air show, multiple casualties feared: Around six people are feared dead.
  9. Democrats retain control of Senate with midterm poll win in Nevada: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that voters soundly rejected the ‘anti-democratic, authoritarian, nasty and divisive’ approach of the Republicans.
  10. Rahul Gandhi unlikely to attend Parliament session due to Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Congress: Party MPs Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal and Digvijaya Singh also may not attend the session as they are taking part in the march.