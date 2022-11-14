The big news: SC says forced religious conversions are a serious problem, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Joe Biden objected to China’s coercive action towards Taiwan, and Retail inflation dropped to three-month low of 6.77% in October.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Forced religious conversions are a ‘serious issue’, says Supreme Court: The court asked the Centre to make its stand clear on the matter by November 22.
- Joe Biden objects to China’s coercive actions toward Taiwan during meeting with Xi Jinping: China has warned United States against crossing Beijing’s ‘red line’ on issues concerning the island nation.
- Retail inflation drops to three-month low of 6.77% in October: The price rise indicator was 7.41% in September, 7% in August and and 6.71% in July.
- Man arrested after confessing to killing live-in partner, chopping her body in Delhi: Aftab Ameen Poonawala killed his partner Shraddha Walkar after the two got into a heated argument about marriage on May 18.
- Mamata Banerjee apologises for Trinamool Congress leader’s objectionable remarks about president: West Bengal BJP MLAs on Monday led a march to the Raj Bhavan to protest against Trinamool leader Akhil Giri’s remarks.
- Six Assam groups call for statewide bandh on November 15 to demand Scheduled Tribe status: The bandh has been called by the forum Soy Janagosthi Joutha Mancha.
- Supreme Court tells Centre to state its stand on Places of Worship Act by December 12: The law bars any changes to the religious character of places of worship as they stood at the time of Independence.
- Five held for assaulting student at private business school in Hyderabad: While the student claimed he was beaten up for making derogatory comments about the Prophet, the police said it is related to remarks about his ex-girlfriend.
- Tihar Jail official suspended for allegedly giving special treatment to AAP leader Satyendar Jain: The suspension order came after the Enforcement Directorate on November 9 said that Jain was getting massages in prison.
- ED arrests businessman Vijay Nair ahead of bail hearing in Delhi liquor policy case: The Enforcement Directorate took Nair’s custody from the Central Bureau of Investigation, which had arrested him in September.