A look at the top headlines of the day:

Forced religious conversions are a ‘serious issue’, says Supreme Court: The court asked the Centre to make its stand clear on the matter by November 22. Joe Biden objects to China’s coercive actions toward Taiwan during meeting with Xi Jinping: China has warned United States against crossing Beijing’s ‘red line’ on issues concerning the island nation. Retail inflation drops to three-month low of 6.77% in October: The price rise indicator was 7.41% in September, 7% in August and and 6.71% in July. Man arrested after confessing to killing live-in partner, chopping her body in Delhi: Aftab Ameen Poonawala killed his partner Shraddha Walkar after the two got into a heated argument about marriage on May 18. Mamata Banerjee apologises for Trinamool Congress leader’s objectionable remarks about president: West Bengal BJP MLAs on Monday led a march to the Raj Bhavan to protest against Trinamool leader Akhil Giri’s remarks. Six Assam groups call for statewide bandh on November 15 to demand Scheduled Tribe status: The bandh has been called by the forum Soy Janagosthi Joutha Mancha. Supreme Court tells Centre to state its stand on Places of Worship Act by December 12: The law bars any changes to the religious character of places of worship as they stood at the time of Independence. Five held for assaulting student at private business school in Hyderabad: While the student claimed he was beaten up for making derogatory comments about the Prophet, the police said it is related to remarks about his ex-girlfriend. Tihar Jail official suspended for allegedly giving special treatment to AAP leader Satyendar Jain: The suspension order came after the Enforcement Directorate on November 9 said that Jain was getting massages in prison. ED arrests businessman Vijay Nair ahead of bail hearing in Delhi liquor policy case: The Enforcement Directorate took Nair’s custody from the Central Bureau of Investigation, which had arrested him in September.