A look at the top headlines of the day:

Delhi court allows narco analysis test on Aaftab Poonawala who killed Shraddha Walkar:The 28-year-old man was arrested on November 12 after he confessed to killing Walkar and chopping her body into pieces. Uddhav Thackeray says he does not agree with Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of VD Savarkar: The Congress leader had said that Savarkar wrote mercy petitions to the British during the freedom struggle and accepted pension. Congress files complaint on report about NGO taking voter data showing fake government ID in Karnataka: An investigation by news websites ‘The News Minute’ and ‘Pratidhvani’ showed that the Bengaluru civic body asked the NGO to conduct a voter awareness drive. Supreme Court agrees to list petition challenging collegium system of judicial appointments: The development comes month after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju described the existing system of appointing judges as ‘very opaque’. Gujarat HC advocates abstain from work to protest transfer of ‘upright, honest’ judge Nikhil Kariel: Justice Nikhil S Kariel has been transferred to the Patna High Court for administrative reasons. Challenge to suit seeking possession of Gyanvapi mosque dismissed by Varanasi court: The suit is different from the one filed by five Hindu women seeking the right to pray inside the mosque. AAP leader Satyendar Jain denied bail by Delhi court in money laundering case: The politician was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30. Assam CM is communalising scheme to grant land rights, alleges All India United Democratic Front: Under the Mission Basundhara 2.0 scheme, land rights would be given only to indigenous persons. National Green Tribunal issues notice to Mizoram government in stone quarry collapse case: The quarry, owned by a private firm on a lease, in Maudarh village of Hnahthial district collapsed on November 14 killing 11 persons. ‘I am a CM, will I flee?’ questions Hemant Soren as he appears before ED in alleged mining scam: On November 3, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader had skipped the summons issued by the central agency.