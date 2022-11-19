A look at the top headlines of the day:

Gautam Navlakha released from jail, put under house arrest: The Supreme Court has allowed the activist accused in the Bhima Koregaon case to be shifted from jail on grounds of ill health and poor facilities in prison. BJP files complaint against Satyendar Jain for allegedly getting foot massages in Tihar Jail: The Aam Aadmi Party claimed that the massages were part of the Delhi minister’s treatment regimen for a spine injury. Premature to have a single theory on Shraddha Walkar murder case, say Delhi Police: Multiple teams are trying to recreate the lives of Walkar and Aaftab Poonawala, her live-in partner who has confessed to killing her, the police said. US cites Modi’s example to defend immunity to Saudi prince in journalist Jamal Khashoggi murder: A State Department spokesperson referred to the immunity on the US visa ban imposed on the prime minister in 2005 over Gujarat riots allegations. Telangana Police summon BJP leader BL Santhosh over alleged attempts to poach TRS MLAs: The police’s special investigation team has directed him to appear before it on November 21, failing which he will be arrested. Winter Session of Parliament to be held from December 7 to 29: The session will comprise 17 sittings spread over 23 days, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said. Srinagar Police searches 12 locations to investigate militant threats to Kashmir journalists: On Tuesday, five journalists resigned after a militant organisation put out a list of mediapersons, accusing them of being informers of security forces. Two arrested for bomb blast threat during Bharat Jodo Yatra halt in Indore: An anonymous letter threatening a blast at the city’s Khalsa Stadium on November 28 had come to light earlier this week. Allahabad HC suspends two-year sentence of disqualified BJP MLA in Muzaffarnagar riots case: Vikram Saini was convicted last month for participating in the communal violence that broke out in the Uttar Pradesh district in 2013. Twelve dead in Chamoli district after vehicle falls into gorge: Three persons were injured in the accident, while two escaped unhurt.