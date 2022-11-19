The big news: Gautam Navlakha walks out of jail for house arrest, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: BJP alleged Satyendar Jain is getting foot massages in Tihar Jail, and police said still no single theory in Shraddha Walker murder case.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Gautam Navlakha released from jail, put under house arrest: The Supreme Court has allowed the activist accused in the Bhima Koregaon case to be shifted from jail on grounds of ill health and poor facilities in prison.
- BJP files complaint against Satyendar Jain for allegedly getting foot massages in Tihar Jail: The Aam Aadmi Party claimed that the massages were part of the Delhi minister’s treatment regimen for a spine injury.
- Premature to have a single theory on Shraddha Walkar murder case, say Delhi Police: Multiple teams are trying to recreate the lives of Walkar and Aaftab Poonawala, her live-in partner who has confessed to killing her, the police said.
- US cites Modi’s example to defend immunity to Saudi prince in journalist Jamal Khashoggi murder: A State Department spokesperson referred to the immunity on the US visa ban imposed on the prime minister in 2005 over Gujarat riots allegations.
- Telangana Police summon BJP leader BL Santhosh over alleged attempts to poach TRS MLAs: The police’s special investigation team has directed him to appear before it on November 21, failing which he will be arrested.
- Winter Session of Parliament to be held from December 7 to 29: The session will comprise 17 sittings spread over 23 days, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said.
- Srinagar Police searches 12 locations to investigate militant threats to Kashmir journalists: On Tuesday, five journalists resigned after a militant organisation put out a list of mediapersons, accusing them of being informers of security forces.
- Two arrested for bomb blast threat during Bharat Jodo Yatra halt in Indore: An anonymous letter threatening a blast at the city’s Khalsa Stadium on November 28 had come to light earlier this week.
- Allahabad HC suspends two-year sentence of disqualified BJP MLA in Muzaffarnagar riots case: Vikram Saini was convicted last month for participating in the communal violence that broke out in the Uttar Pradesh district in 2013.
- Twelve dead in Chamoli district after vehicle falls into gorge: Three persons were injured in the accident, while two escaped unhurt.