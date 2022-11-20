A look at the top headlines of the day:

Mangaluru autorickshaw blast an act of terror, claims Karnataka director general of police: Two persons were injured in the blast, which took place on Saturday. Twitter reinstates Donald Trump’s account: Billionaire Elon Musk had held a poll asking whether the former president’s account should be restored. Kiren Rijiju criticises protest by lawyers over transfer of judges: Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that the advocates should realise that litigants suffer the most due to protests. Karnataka Election Commission orders inquiry into alleged voter data theft by NGO: The NGO allegedly issued fake booth level officer ID cards to its agents after getting permission to conduct a voter awareness drive to revise electoral rolls. COP27 summit adopts resolution to fund poor nations for damages caused by natural calamities: Legal profession in India is patriarchal and sometimes caste-based, Chandrachud said. Opposition demands Maharashtra governor’s resignation for his remarks about Maratha ruler Shivaji: Bhagat Singh Koshyari had said on Saturday that the 17th century ruler is an icon of ‘olden times’. Judges at grassroots are reluctant in giving bail due to fear of being targeted, says CJI: Legal profession in India is patriarchal and sometimes caste-based, Chandrachud said. India will continue to grow at 6-7% in next fiscal year despite global recession fears, says Rajiv Kumar: The former NITI Aayog vice chairperson also said that state-specific promotion policies need to be formulated to increase exports. Muslim personal law not excluded from provisions of POCSO Act, says Kerala High Court: The High Court held that sex with wife who is a minor violates the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Five dead, 18 injured in shooting at a Colorado gay club: The police have taken one suspect into custody.