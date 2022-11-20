The big news: Police claim Mangaluru blast was an act of terror, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Twitter reinstated Donald Trump’s account and Kiren Rijiju criticised lawyers for their protest over transfer of judges.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Mangaluru autorickshaw blast an act of terror, claims Karnataka director general of police: Two persons were injured in the blast, which took place on Saturday.
- Twitter reinstates Donald Trump’s account: Billionaire Elon Musk had held a poll asking whether the former president’s account should be restored.
- Kiren Rijiju criticises protest by lawyers over transfer of judges: Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that the advocates should realise that litigants suffer the most due to protests.
- Karnataka Election Commission orders inquiry into alleged voter data theft by NGO: The NGO allegedly issued fake booth level officer ID cards to its agents after getting permission to conduct a voter awareness drive to revise electoral rolls.
- COP27 summit adopts resolution to fund poor nations for damages caused by natural calamities: Legal profession in India is patriarchal and sometimes caste-based, Chandrachud said.
- Opposition demands Maharashtra governor’s resignation for his remarks about Maratha ruler Shivaji: Bhagat Singh Koshyari had said on Saturday that the 17th century ruler is an icon of ‘olden times’.
- Judges at grassroots are reluctant in giving bail due to fear of being targeted, says CJI: Legal profession in India is patriarchal and sometimes caste-based, Chandrachud said.
- India will continue to grow at 6-7% in next fiscal year despite global recession fears, says Rajiv Kumar: The former NITI Aayog vice chairperson also said that state-specific promotion policies need to be formulated to increase exports.
- Muslim personal law not excluded from provisions of POCSO Act, says Kerala High Court: The High Court held that sex with wife who is a minor violates the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
- Five dead, 18 injured in shooting at a Colorado gay club: The police have taken one suspect into custody.