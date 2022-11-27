Members of several social organisations in Shillong on Saturday burnt effigies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, state Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui and others in protest against the firing by Assam Police earlier this week that resulted in six deaths, PTI reported.

The groups initially planned to burn the effigies at the entrance of the chief minister’s bungalow in Shillong, but were shifted to a nearby area by the police.

The protest was organised by the Save Hynniewtrep Mission, which comprises Hynniewtrep Youth Council, East Jaintia National Council, Jaintia Students Movement, Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement and Confederation of Ri Bhoi People, according to India Today.

Five of those killed in the police shooting in Mukroh village on Tuesday were residents of Meghalaya, while one was an official of the Assam Forest Guard, Sangma had claimed, adding the village was part of his state. The Assam government, however, had claimed that only four persons were killed and that the village fell under its jurisdiction.

Territorial disputes between the two states had begun when Meghalaya was carved out of Assam on January 21, 1972, under the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971. Disputes arose after Meghalaya had challenged the law.

On Saturday, Hynniewtrep Youth Council General Secretary Roy Kupar Synrem said that the firing incident was a result of the apathy of the Central, Assam and Meghalaya governments to resolve the inter-state border dispute.

“Mukroh firing incident happened due to the lack of seriousness on the part of the three governments to resolve the border dispute,” Synrem said, according to NorthEast Now.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders remained in force at Mukroh village along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

On Friday, the Assam Police reiterated their advice to citizens to not travel to Meghalaya, saying the situation in the neighbouring state was “still not very good”.