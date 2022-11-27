The big news: Protests spread in China as anger mounts over Covid curbs, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Dome-like structures removed from a bus stop in Mysuru after BJP MP’s warning, and Assam lifted travel restrictions to Meghalaya.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Protests against China’s strict anti-coronavirus measures spread to Shanghai, other cities: Protestors claim that 10 citizens who were killed in a fire in Urumqi could not escape in time because the building was partially locked down.
- Dome-like structures removed from bus stop in Mysuru after BJP MP claimed design resembled a mosque: Only one of the three domes has been retained.
- Assam Police lift travel restrictions to Meghalaya, five days after border violence: Meanwhile, demonstrators burnt effigies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to protest the deaths in the violence.
- Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be chief guest at 2023 Republic Day celebrations: This is the first time that al-Sisi will be the chief guest on the occasion.
- Explain delay in providing case details of Jamia violence to public prosecutor, court tells police: The police have booked student activists under provisions pertaining to rioting, attempt to commit culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy in the matter.
- BJP should not act like Pakistani raiders from 1947, says Mehbooba Mufti: The Peoples Democratic Party chief said that her outfit would continue to struggle for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.
- Government won’t be able to violate citizens’ privacy under Data Protection Bill, says Union minister: Rajeev Chandrashekhar said that the Centre will only be able to access private data of citizens under exceptional circumstances.
- Satyendar Jain was given preferential treatment in Tihar jail, court says: The court made the observation while rejecting Jain’s plea seeking a special diet for a religious fast.
- Right to privacy not absolute, Centre tells SC on plea on seizure of electronic devices: The plea wants orders to be issued to law enforcement agencies on several aspects, including seeking permission from a magistrate before seizing the devices.
- Madhya Pradesh Police register case over purported video of pro-Pakistan slogans during Bharat Jodo Yatra: The Congress said that the video is doctored and has blamed the BJP for sharing it.