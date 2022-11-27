A look at the top headlines of the day:

Protests against China’s strict anti-coronavirus measures spread to Shanghai, other cities: Protestors claim that 10 citizens who were killed in a fire in Urumqi could not escape in time because the building was partially locked down.

Dome-like structures removed from bus stop in Mysuru after BJP MP claimed design resembled a mosque: Only one of the three domes has been retained. Assam Police lift travel restrictions to Meghalaya, five days after border violence: Meanwhile, demonstrators burnt effigies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to protest the deaths in the violence. Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be chief guest at 2023 Republic Day celebrations: This is the first time that al-Sisi will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Explain delay in providing case details of Jamia violence to public prosecutor, court tells police: The police have booked student activists under provisions pertaining to rioting, attempt to commit culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy in the matter. BJP should not act like Pakistani raiders from 1947, says Mehbooba Mufti: The Peoples Democratic Party chief said that her outfit would continue to struggle for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Government won’t be able to violate citizens’ privacy under Data Protection Bill, says Union minister: Rajeev Chandrashekhar said that the Centre will only be able to access private data of citizens under exceptional circumstances.

Satyendar Jain was given preferential treatment in Tihar jail, court says: The court made the observation while rejecting Jain’s plea seeking a special diet for a religious fast. Right to privacy not absolute, Centre tells SC on plea on seizure of electronic devices: The plea wants orders to be issued to law enforcement agencies on several aspects, including seeking permission from a magistrate before seizing the devices. Madhya Pradesh Police register case over purported video of pro-Pakistan slogans during Bharat Jodo Yatra: The Congress said that the video is doctored and has blamed the BJP for sharing it.

