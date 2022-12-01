The big news: Bilkis Bano says she will ‘stand and fight again’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Israeli director Nadav Lapid stood by his comments on ‘The Kashmir Files’, and the first phase of Gujarat polls registered a turnout of 59.24%.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- ‘I will stand and fight again,’ says Bilkis Bano on premature release of convicts: She has approached the Supreme Court challenging the remission of 11 men convicted and sentenced to life for raping her and murdering her family members.
- Israeli director stands by comments on ‘Kashmir Files’ but clarifies he didn’t want to insult anyone: Nadav Lapid said that he had ‘never denied the tragedy of Kashmir’ or the suffering of the residents of the region.
- Voter turnout of 59.24% recorded in first phase of Gujarat polls: The second phase will take place on on December 5, while the results will be declared on December 8.
- GST collection for November stands at Rs 1.45 lakh crore – 11% more than last year: However, the revenue was 4% below the figure from October.
- Mangaluru autorickshaw blast case handed over to National Investigation Agency: The Karnataka Police had described the explosion as an ‘act of terror’.
- Delhi Police challenge order clearing Shashi Tharoor in Sunanda Pushkar death case: The Congress MP’s lawyer told the Delhi High Court that there has been a 15-month delay in filing of the appeal against the trial court order.
- Pro-Kannada groups protest in Belagavi after student was allegedly beaten for waving Karnataka flag: The college, where the attack took place, is reviewing the incident.
- Two arrested for molesting South Korean YouTuber in Mumbai: They were sent to one-day police custody.
- Order limiting protests to Bengaluru’s Freedom Park doesn’t apply to celebratory march, says HC: The police had banned the Bengaluru Pride march citing the order from August.
- All-women bench set up in Supreme Court – only third time in history: A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Bela M Trivedi will hear petitions involving matrimonial disputes and bail matters.