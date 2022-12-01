A look at the top headlines of the day:

‘I will stand and fight again,’ says Bilkis Bano on premature release of convicts: She has approached the Supreme Court challenging the remission of 11 men convicted and sentenced to life for raping her and murdering her family members. Israeli director stands by comments on ‘Kashmir Files’ but clarifies he didn’t want to insult anyone: Nadav Lapid said that he had ‘never denied the tragedy of Kashmir’ or the suffering of the residents of the region. Voter turnout of 59.24% recorded in first phase of Gujarat polls: The second phase will take place on on December 5, while the results will be declared on December 8. GST collection for November stands at Rs 1.45 lakh crore – 11% more than last year: However, the revenue was 4% below the figure from October. Mangaluru autorickshaw blast case handed over to National Investigation Agency: The Karnataka Police had described the explosion as an ‘act of terror’. Delhi Police challenge order clearing Shashi Tharoor in Sunanda Pushkar death case: The Congress MP’s lawyer told the Delhi High Court that there has been a 15-month delay in filing of the appeal against the trial court order. Pro-Kannada groups protest in Belagavi after student was allegedly beaten for waving Karnataka flag: The college, where the attack took place, is reviewing the incident. Two arrested for molesting South Korean YouTuber in Mumbai: They were sent to one-day police custody. Order limiting protests to Bengaluru’s Freedom Park doesn’t apply to celebratory march, says HC: The police had banned the Bengaluru Pride march citing the order from August. All-women bench set up in Supreme Court – only third time in history: A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Bela M Trivedi will hear petitions involving matrimonial disputes and bail matters.