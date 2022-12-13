A report by a United States-based digital forensics firm has said that a hacker planted evidence on a device owned by tribal rights activist Stan Swamy, who was accused of involvement in the Bhima Koregaon violence case, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The analysis was released by Massachusetts-based firm Arsenal Consulting, which had previously made similar revelations about other accused persons Surendra Gadling and Rona Wilson.

Arsenal Consulting said that Swamy had been targeted by an extensive malware campaign for nearly five years till his device was seized by the police in June 2019. In that duration, the hacker had complete control over the activist’s computer, and placed dozens of files in a hidden folder without his knowledge, according to The Washington Post.

Swamy died in custody at a Mumbai hospital nearly nine months after he was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The 84-year-old had suffered from multiple ailments, including Parkinson’s disease and had contracted the coronavirus infection at the Taloja prison at Navi Mumbai.