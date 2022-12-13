A look at the top headlines of the day:

Hacker planted evidence on Stan Swamy’s computer in Bhima Koregaon case, says forensic report: The analysis was released by Massachusetts-based firm Arsenal Consulting, which had previously made similar revelations about other persons accused in the case. Indian troops illegally crossed disputed border in Arunachal Pradesh, claims Chinese military: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, meanwhile, accused China of trying to ‘unilaterally change the status quo’ on the border. Justice Bela Trivedi recuses herself from plea against remission to convicts in Bilkis Bano case: The Supreme Court judge declined to hear the case as she had been deputed as the law secretary in the Gujarat government from 2004 to 2006. ‘Statistics tell us who the actual pappu is,’ says Mahua Moitra on Modi government’s economic performance: The Trinamool Congress leader questioned the government about the record number of Indians renouncing their citizenship in 2021. Meerut court issues externment order against journalist Zakir Ali Tyagi: The court has barred him from entering the district for three months. Trinamool Congress seeks probe after prime accused in Birbhum violence is found dead in CBI custody: Lalan Sheikh’s family members claim that he died due to torture in custody.

1.83 lakh Indians gave up citizenship in first 10 months of 2022, up by 20,000 since 2021, says Centre: Since 2014, over 12.43 lakh Indians have renounced their citizenship, according to Ministry of External Affairs data.

Morbi civic body, contractor outsourced bridge repair works to an incompetent agency, says Gujarat High Court: Citing a Special Investigation Team report, the High Court also 49 steel strands were used in the main cable of the suspension bridge of which 22 were rusted. Undertrials comprised 77.1% of prisoners at end of 2021, Centre tells Parliament: MoS Home Ashish Mishra gave the figures in response to a question by Bahujan Samaj Party leader Shyam Singh Yadav in the Lok Sabha. ED has no data on cases filed against MPs and MLAs, Centre tells Lok Sabha: The Enforcement Directorate ‘does not distinguish cases based on political affiliations or status of the accused’, Union minister Pankaj Chaudhary said.