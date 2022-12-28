The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday arrested two more persons in connection with the October 23 car blast case, reported ANI.

They have been identified as Sheikh Hidayathullah and Sanofar Ali, both residents of Coimbatore.

The explosion had taken place near a temple in Ukkadam, a sensitive area of the city, in a car that contained liquified petroleum gas cylinders and some other material, including nails. A man identified as Jamesha Mubeen was driving the car and was killed in the explosion.

During the investigation, the police recovered explosive material such as potassium nitrate, aluminium powder, sulphur, and charcoal from Mubeen’s home.

The National Investigation Agency had earlier arrested nine persons in connection with the case.

The central agency said that one of the accused men, Jamesha Mubeen, had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State and was planning to carry out a suicide attack on the temple complex.

“Investigations have revealed that the accused persons had entered into a criminal conspiracy in the interior of forested regions of Asanoor and Kadambur areas of Sathyamangalam forest, Erode district, in February 2022,” it said.

The Tamil Nadu government handed over the case to the National Investigation Agency, saying that the matter involved possible national and international ramifications.