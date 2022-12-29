A look at the top stories of the day:

India makes Covid test mandatory for passengers from China, 5 other countries from January: They would have to upload their test result on Air Suvidha portal before their departure, the health minister said. India-made cough syrup linked to deaths in Uzbekistan sent for testing, says health minister: Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said that it was ready to assist Uzbek authorities in their inquiry into the deaths. Rahul Gandhi violated security protocols 113 times since 2020, says CRPF: The response came a day after the Congress wrote to the Centre alleging security lapses during the Delhi leg of the the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress and BJP are the same, says Akhilesh Yadav on invite to Bharat Jodo Yatra: The Samajwadi Party leader added that he has not received an invitation to join the march. BJP received 72% of donations made by electoral trusts in 2021-’22, shows ADR report: This is the fifth year the Bharatiya Janata Party has garnered the highest donations made by these trusts to political parties. BJP MP Pragya Thakur booked for urging Hindus to keep weapons at home: Last week, the Lok Sabha MP had also asked parents to not send their children to Christian schools. NIA raids 56 locations linked to Popular Front of India in Kerala: In September, the Centre had banned the Muslim organisation for five years for allegedly having links with terror groups. Human rights panel registers case against Gujarat Police in connection with Saket Gokhale’s arrest: The police had taken the Trinamool Congress spokesperson into custody for a tweet he posted about PM Modi’s visit to the site of the Morbi bridge collapse. Censor board chief asks ‘Pathaan’ makers to make changes in songs: A song titled ‘Besharam Rang’ featuring Deepika Padukone’s character in a saffron dress for a few seconds had created controversy. Undertrial prisoners cannot be placed in custody for indefinite period, says Delhi High Court: The court made the observation while granting bail to a man who had been in prison for about two years in an alleged case of cheating.