The big news: Covid test to be mandatory for passengers from six countries, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Centre said India-made medicine linked to Uzbekistan deaths will be tested, and CRPF flagged Rahul Gandhi’s security protocol violations.
A look at the top stories of the day:
- India makes Covid test mandatory for passengers from China, 5 other countries from January: They would have to upload their test result on Air Suvidha portal before their departure, the health minister said.
- India-made cough syrup linked to deaths in Uzbekistan sent for testing, says health minister: Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said that it was ready to assist Uzbek authorities in their inquiry into the deaths.
- Rahul Gandhi violated security protocols 113 times since 2020, says CRPF: The response came a day after the Congress wrote to the Centre alleging security lapses during the Delhi leg of the the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
- Congress and BJP are the same, says Akhilesh Yadav on invite to Bharat Jodo Yatra: The Samajwadi Party leader added that he has not received an invitation to join the march.
- BJP received 72% of donations made by electoral trusts in 2021-’22, shows ADR report: This is the fifth year the Bharatiya Janata Party has garnered the highest donations made by these trusts to political parties.
- BJP MP Pragya Thakur booked for urging Hindus to keep weapons at home: Last week, the Lok Sabha MP had also asked parents to not send their children to Christian schools.
- NIA raids 56 locations linked to Popular Front of India in Kerala: In September, the Centre had banned the Muslim organisation for five years for allegedly having links with terror groups.
- Human rights panel registers case against Gujarat Police in connection with Saket Gokhale’s arrest: The police had taken the Trinamool Congress spokesperson into custody for a tweet he posted about PM Modi’s visit to the site of the Morbi bridge collapse.
- Censor board chief asks ‘Pathaan’ makers to make changes in songs: A song titled ‘Besharam Rang’ featuring Deepika Padukone’s character in a saffron dress for a few seconds had created controversy.
- Undertrial prisoners cannot be placed in custody for indefinite period, says Delhi High Court: The court made the observation while granting bail to a man who had been in prison for about two years in an alleged case of cheating.