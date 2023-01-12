The big news: WHO alert against two India-made cough syrups, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A rights group said that the government discriminated against minorities in 2022, and Mizoram villagers said Myanmar bombed Indian territory.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- WHO issues alert against India-made cough syrups linked to deaths of children in Uzbekistan: Last month, Uzbekistan’s health ministry had said that 18 children died after consuming Dok 1 Max syrup manufactured by Noida-based company Marion Biotech Limited.
- Indian government continued systemic discrimination against minorities in 2022, says Human Rights Watch: Hindu majoritarian ideology reflected in bias in institutions such as the judiciary and constitutional authorities, the rights body said in its annual report.
- Myanmar bombed Indian territory during airstrike on rebel camp, says witness: A vehicle was damaged along the Mizoram-Myanmar border in Champhai district, an official said.
- Give Old Pension Scheme benefits to all CAPF personnel, Delhi HC tells Centre: This is a significant judgement since the Centre, in many cases, has not been recognising the paramilitary forces as armed forces.
- India’s retail inflation eases to 5.72% in December – lowest in a year: For the second consecutive month now, retail inflation has stayed under the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance level. The central bank aims to keep inflation between 2% and 6%.
- Another cold wave expected in North India from January 15, says weather department: A weather expert wrote on Twitter that temperatures in the region could drop to a minimum of -4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 2 degrees Celsius.
- In Bhopal gas tragedy case, SC tells Centre it is bound by law, cannot be ‘knight in shining armour’: A constitution bench told Attorney General R Venkataramani that the court could not hear the government’s curative petition like a suit.
- Delhi government publicity wing tells AAP to pay Rs 163 crore for money spent on ads: The information and publicity department alleged that the advertisements violated guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in 2015.
- India ranks 85 among 199 countries in list of most powerful passports: Indians can only travel to 59 countries without a pre-departure visa application, according to 2023 Henley Passport Index.
- NRIs in 10 countries can now set up UPI on international mobile numbers: The countries are Singapore, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.