Passengers were evacuated from a Spicejet flight at the Delhi airport after airline officials received a phone call claiming that a bomb had been kept in it, ANI reported.

The Pune-bound flight was supposed to take off from the city’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 6.30 pm. It is being checked by security officials, according to NDTV.

#UPDATE | Bomb call on Delhi-Pune Spicejet flight at IGI Airport | Delhi Police say, "So far nothing suspicious has been found but security drill will be followed as per SOP." — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

“It looks like a hoax call but the plane is being checked,” an unidentified official said, according to The Indian Express. “Nothing has been found yet. A meeting is being held with CISF [Central Industrial Security Force] to see what’s happening.”

The development came two days after a Moscow-Goa chartered flight had to make an emergency landing in Gujarat on Monday night following a false bomb threat.

