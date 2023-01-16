The Peruvian government has extended a state of emergency in the capital city of Lima and the southern regions of Puno and Cusco for a month, Reuters reported on Sunday.

The announcement came after weeks of protests against President Dina Boluarte that have left more than 40 persons dead.

Under the emergency measures, special powers have been granted to the police and civil rights, including the right to assembly, have been curtailed.

Demonstrations broke out in December over the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo for attempting to dissolve Congress and rule by decree. The former president is in custody in charges of rebellion.

Boluarte was the vice-president during Castillo’s term.

Castillo’s supporters have called for the ouster of the sitting president, and have sought fresh elections. In response to the protests, Boluarte had promised to bring the election forward to April 2024 from 2026, according to the Financial Times.

However, she asserted on Friday that she would not resign.

“Some voices that have come from the violent and radical factions are asking for my resignation, provoking the population into chaos, disorder and destruction,” the president said in a late-night address on state TV. “I will not resign. My commitment is with Peru.”

Since 2018, six presidents have taken charge in Peru, with none of them completing their full five-year term. However, the incidents of violence during the recent protests have been among the most intense in several decades.