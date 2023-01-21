A look at the top headlines of the day:

Sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh malicious and unfounded, says WFI: Meanwhile, the Indian Olympic Association formed a seven-member committee to investigate the allegations against the wrestling federation chief. Centre tells Twitter, YouTube to block links of BBC documentary about 2002 Gujarat riots: The documentary quoted a British inquiry team as saying that Narendra Modi was directly responsible for a climate of impunity during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Six injured in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal area: Those injured have been admitted to hospital and one among them is critical. Bharat Biotech to launch intranasal vaccine on January 26: This was the first intranasal vaccine to get the DCGI’s approval for primary immunisation of adults against the coronavirus. ED arrests Trinamool Congress youth leader in teachers’ recruitment scam: A dozen officials of the state education department, including former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, have been arrested in the case. Suspend Swati Maliwal till investigation into molestation charges is complete, BJP urges Delhi L-G: The Delhi Commission for Women chief said that she was molested by a drunk driver near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday. Companies like Google, Facebook must pay news publishers for content, says Centre: Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that doing so was important for the financial health of the news industry. Social media influencers must disclose material benefits received for promoting brands, says Centre: The Central Consumer Protection Authority can impose a penalty of up to Rs 50 lakh if they fail to do so. Flight from Russia to Goa diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: This was the second such incident involving the same airline this month. Chris Hipkins to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister: Hipkins, who was the country’s former Covid response minister, needs to be formally backed by his Labour Party colleagues on Sunday.