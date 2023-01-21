The big news: WFI terms charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh unfounded, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre told Twitter and YouTube to block links of the BBC documentary on the Gujarat riots, and twin blasts in Jammu left six injured.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh malicious and unfounded, says WFI: Meanwhile, the Indian Olympic Association formed a seven-member committee to investigate the allegations against the wrestling federation chief.
- Centre tells Twitter, YouTube to block links of BBC documentary about 2002 Gujarat riots: The documentary quoted a British inquiry team as saying that Narendra Modi was directly responsible for a climate of impunity during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
- Six injured in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal area: Those injured have been admitted to hospital and one among them is critical.
- Bharat Biotech to launch intranasal vaccine on January 26: This was the first intranasal vaccine to get the DCGI’s approval for primary immunisation of adults against the coronavirus.
- ED arrests Trinamool Congress youth leader in teachers’ recruitment scam: A dozen officials of the state education department, including former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, have been arrested in the case.
- Suspend Swati Maliwal till investigation into molestation charges is complete, BJP urges Delhi L-G: The Delhi Commission for Women chief said that she was molested by a drunk driver near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday.
- Companies like Google, Facebook must pay news publishers for content, says Centre: Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that doing so was important for the financial health of the news industry.
- Social media influencers must disclose material benefits received for promoting brands, says Centre: The Central Consumer Protection Authority can impose a penalty of up to Rs 50 lakh if they fail to do so.
- Flight from Russia to Goa diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: This was the second such incident involving the same airline this month.
- Chris Hipkins to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister: Hipkins, who was the country’s former Covid response minister, needs to be formally backed by his Labour Party colleagues on Sunday.