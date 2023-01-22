The big news: Ex-bureaucrats ask president to stop Great Nicobar project, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Ten killed in shooting in Los Angeles, and Assam CM assured Shah Rukh Khan of smooth screening of ‘Pathaan’.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- 87 ex-bureaucrats ask President Droupadi Murmu to halt Great Nicobar project: The project involves the construction of a Rs 35,000-crore trans-shipment port, an international airport, a power plant, a township and tourism infrastructure.
- Ten killed in shooting during Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Los Angeles: The police said the shooter fled from the scene and remains at large.
- After vandalism in Guwahati, Assam CM assures Shah Rukh Khan of smooth screening of ‘Pathaan’: Bajrang Dal members tore down posters of the film and set them on fire at a cinema hall which will screen the movie from January 25.
- Kiren Rijiju shares interview of retired judge who alleged SC has ‘hijacked’ Constitution: The development comes amidst the standoff between the Centre and the judiciary regarding judicial appointments in the country.
- Rahul Gandhi tarnishing India’s image by saying only hate prevails in country, alleges Rajnath Singh: Singh said that the Congress was trying to defame India at a time when it has earned great respect in the world.
- Heavy rainfall expected in North India from January 24, says weather department: The minimum temperature in East India is also likely to increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the next three days.
- Pakistani government says 42 journalists killed in past four years: An average of five Pakistani journalists have died every year since 2012 because of their profession, according to Reporters Without Borders.
- Basic structure doctrine of Constitution guides like the north star, says DY Chandrachud: The chief justice’s comments came days after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar criticised the 1973 judgement which separated powers of judiciary and executive.
- Sports ministry suspends WFI assistant secretary, puts wrestling body activities on hold: Vinod Tomar, the suspended official, is a close aide of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing female players.
- Culture minister denied permission for Mallika Sarabhai event in Telangana, say organisers: The dance performance, scheduled to be held at the Ramappa Temple in Warangal, had to be shifted to outside the premises.