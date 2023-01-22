A look at the top headlines of the day:

87 ex-bureaucrats ask President Droupadi Murmu to halt Great Nicobar project: The project involves the construction of a Rs 35,000-crore trans-shipment port, an international airport, a power plant, a township and tourism infrastructure. Ten killed in shooting during Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Los Angeles: The police said the shooter fled from the scene and remains at large. After vandalism in Guwahati, Assam CM assures Shah Rukh Khan of smooth screening of ‘Pathaan’: Bajrang Dal members tore down posters of the film and set them on fire at a cinema hall which will screen the movie from January 25. Kiren Rijiju shares interview of retired judge who alleged SC has ‘hijacked’ Constitution: The development comes amidst the standoff between the Centre and the judiciary regarding judicial appointments in the country. Rahul Gandhi tarnishing India’s image by saying only hate prevails in country, alleges Rajnath Singh: Singh said that the Congress was trying to defame India at a time when it has earned great respect in the world. Heavy rainfall expected in North India from January 24, says weather department: The minimum temperature in East India is also likely to increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the next three days. Pakistani government says 42 journalists killed in past four years: An average of five Pakistani journalists have died every year since 2012 because of their profession, according to Reporters Without Borders. Basic structure doctrine of Constitution guides like the north star, says DY Chandrachud: The chief justice’s comments came days after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar criticised the 1973 judgement which separated powers of judiciary and executive. Sports ministry suspends WFI assistant secretary, puts wrestling body activities on hold: Vinod Tomar, the suspended official, is a close aide of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing female players. Culture minister denied permission for Mallika Sarabhai event in Telangana, say organisers: The dance performance, scheduled to be held at the Ramappa Temple in Warangal, had to be shifted to outside the premises.