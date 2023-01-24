A Hindutva mob allegedly trespassed a 24-year-old Hindu woman’s flat and assaulted her male Muslim friends on the allegations of “love jihad” on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, reported The Quint.

“Love jihad” is a debunked Hindutva idea that Muslim men romantically lure Hindu women in order to convert them to Islam.

The woman was hosting her birthday party on January 21 and had invited her five Muslim friends. However, the mob, reportedly linked to the Hindutva group Bajrang Dal, entered her home and beat up the Muslim men, according to The Quint.

The mob then took the Muslim men and the woman to city’s MIG Colony police station and forced her to file a complaint, reported Siasat. The woman refused to file the complaint against anyone.

“I can’t comment on if there is a religious angle as investigations are still on,” Sub Inspector Seema Sharma said, according to Siasat. “There is no complaint lodged by the woman.”

Muslim students celebrating birthday with their Hindu friend in Indore were thrashed by Right Wing goons.



Instead of arresting RW goons, Police arrested Muslim students.

No News Channel will have a debate on this as this has become the new normal. @narendramodi 👏 https://t.co/fbqHqiDQ2i — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 23, 2023

However, the police have sent the five Muslim men to jail under Section 151 (any assembly of five or more persons likely to cause a disturbance of the public peace) of the Indian Penal Code, reported The Quint.

The men were sent to jail to avoid any further escalation in the matter, Ajay Verma, the officer in charge of MIG police station, told The Quint. Verma had also told the news website On Saturday that the men will be released a day later. However, they were still in jail on Monday.