A look at the top headlines of the day:

SC collegium making IB and RAW reports public is ‘matter of grave concern’, says law minister: Intelligence agency officials work in a secretive manner for the nation and publishing their assessment will have implications, Kiren Rijiju said. Centre to hold discussions with stakeholders before implementing PIB fact-check amendment: Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar made the remark when asked about the proposed amendment to the IT rules. Delhi mayoral elections stalled for second time: AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP was resorting to hooliganism as they were afraid of losing the elections. SC simplifies process for passive euthanasia: The new guidelines introduce a two-tiered process for the withdrawal of life support, under which the approval of a magistrate will not be needed. Digvijaya Singh’s remarks on surgical strikes are ridiculous, says Rahul Gandhi: The Wayanad MP said that the Congress has faith in the Army, and that it does not need to provide proof for its actions. BBC Modi documentary screened at Hyderabad University, authorities seek report after ABVP complaint: Three political groups in Kerala on Tuesday announced they would also screen the documentary in the state. Hindutva mob assaults Muslim men at woman’s party alleging ‘love jihad’ in MP: The police said the Muslim men were sent to jail ‘in order to maintain peace’. Act immediately to protect children from contaminated medicines, WHO urges governments: In recent months, the global health body has issued alerts about cough syrups produced by two Indian companies. Seven killed in two shootings in northern California: In just 21 days into the new year, there have been 38 incidents of gun violence in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Samajwadi Party MLC Swami Prasad Maurya booked for his remarks on Ramcharitmanas: Maurya had alleged that parts of the Hindu epic poem contained objectionable language about Dalits, Adivasis and backward classes.