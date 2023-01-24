The big news: Law minister flags concern about IB reports being made public, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre said it will consult stakeholders before implementing fact-check amendment, and Delhi mayor polls were stalled for the second time.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- SC collegium making IB and RAW reports public is ‘matter of grave concern’, says law minister: Intelligence agency officials work in a secretive manner for the nation and publishing their assessment will have implications, Kiren Rijiju said.
- Centre to hold discussions with stakeholders before implementing PIB fact-check amendment: Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar made the remark when asked about the proposed amendment to the IT rules.
- Delhi mayoral elections stalled for second time: AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP was resorting to hooliganism as they were afraid of losing the elections.
- SC simplifies process for passive euthanasia: The new guidelines introduce a two-tiered process for the withdrawal of life support, under which the approval of a magistrate will not be needed.
- Digvijaya Singh’s remarks on surgical strikes are ridiculous, says Rahul Gandhi: The Wayanad MP said that the Congress has faith in the Army, and that it does not need to provide proof for its actions.
- BBC Modi documentary screened at Hyderabad University, authorities seek report after ABVP complaint: Three political groups in Kerala on Tuesday announced they would also screen the documentary in the state.
- Hindutva mob assaults Muslim men at woman’s party alleging ‘love jihad’ in MP: The police said the Muslim men were sent to jail ‘in order to maintain peace’.
- Act immediately to protect children from contaminated medicines, WHO urges governments: In recent months, the global health body has issued alerts about cough syrups produced by two Indian companies.
- Seven killed in two shootings in northern California: In just 21 days into the new year, there have been 38 incidents of gun violence in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
- Samajwadi Party MLC Swami Prasad Maurya booked for his remarks on Ramcharitmanas: Maurya had alleged that parts of the Hindu epic poem contained objectionable language about Dalits, Adivasis and backward classes.