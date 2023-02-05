A look at the top headlines of the day:

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai: Last year, he was hospitalised for three weeks due to complications from a rare disease called amyloidosis. Nobody can warn anyone, says Kiren Rijiju after SC ultimatum to Centre on appointment of judges: A bench led by Justice SK Kaul had warned the Union government that any delay in the matter may result in both administrative and judicial actions. US shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon: Beijing, which has insisted that the balloon was merely a weather research airship that had been blown off course, accused Washington of overreacting. Centre’s silence on allegations against Adani Group ‘smacks of collusion’, says Congress: The party said that as a government that subjected the country to demonetisation, inaction against the conglomerate raises serious doubts about BJP’s sincerity. SC must put an end to daily abuse of law, says P Chidambaram after court discharges activists in Jamia case: A Delhi court on Saturday observed that the police did not apprehend the actual perpetrators of the violence and instead roped in the activists as scapegoats. Ex-cricketer Vinod Kambli booked for assaulting wife: According to the police complaint, Kambli allegedly attacked his wife Andrea under the influence of alcohol on February 3. Dalit woman assaulted by villagers in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district: The woman claimed that a man threatened to demolish her home because he did not want her to live in the neighbourhood due to her caste. Two children die after they were allegedly branded with hit iron in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol: A faith healer has been booked for allegedly branding the children as part of her treatment to cure ailments. Women protest against crackdown on child marriage in Assam, CM says drive to continue till 2026: ‘There is zero sympathy in these matters,’ Himanta Biswa Sarma added. Ministers in Nepal resign from Cabinet amid rift in ruling coalition: The Rashtriya Swatantra Party has decided to recall its ministers after the prime minister refused to reappoint Rabi Lamichhane as the home minister.