The big news: Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf dies, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Kiren Rijiju hit back at Supreme Court for ‘warning’ about judicial appointments, and US shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai: Last year, he was hospitalised for three weeks due to complications from a rare disease called amyloidosis.
- Nobody can warn anyone, says Kiren Rijiju after SC ultimatum to Centre on appointment of judges: A bench led by Justice SK Kaul had warned the Union government that any delay in the matter may result in both administrative and judicial actions.
- US shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon: Beijing, which has insisted that the balloon was merely a weather research airship that had been blown off course, accused Washington of overreacting.
- Centre’s silence on allegations against Adani Group ‘smacks of collusion’, says Congress: The party said that as a government that subjected the country to demonetisation, inaction against the conglomerate raises serious doubts about BJP’s sincerity.
- SC must put an end to daily abuse of law, says P Chidambaram after court discharges activists in Jamia case: A Delhi court on Saturday observed that the police did not apprehend the actual perpetrators of the violence and instead roped in the activists as scapegoats.
- Ex-cricketer Vinod Kambli booked for assaulting wife: According to the police complaint, Kambli allegedly attacked his wife Andrea under the influence of alcohol on February 3.
- Dalit woman assaulted by villagers in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district: The woman claimed that a man threatened to demolish her home because he did not want her to live in the neighbourhood due to her caste.
- Two children die after they were allegedly branded with hit iron in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol: A faith healer has been booked for allegedly branding the children as part of her treatment to cure ailments.
- Women protest against crackdown on child marriage in Assam, CM says drive to continue till 2026: ‘There is zero sympathy in these matters,’ Himanta Biswa Sarma added.
- Ministers in Nepal resign from Cabinet amid rift in ruling coalition: The Rashtriya Swatantra Party has decided to recall its ministers after the prime minister refused to reappoint Rabi Lamichhane as the home minister.