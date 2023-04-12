Four persons were killed in a firing incident at the Bathinda Military Station in Punjab on Wednesday morning, PTI reported.

According to the Army, the incident took place around 4.35 am.

“Station quick reaction teams were activated and the area has been cordoned off and sealed,” the Army said. “Search operations are in progress currently.”

Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Khurana said that initial inputs suggest an Army soldier possibly opened fire at others, reported the Hindustan Times.

More details are awaited.