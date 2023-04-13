The Enforcement Directorate has registered a case of violation of foreign exchange rules against BBC India, PTI reported on Thursday, citing unidentified officials.

The case has been filed under the Foreign Exchange Management Act after the central agency scrutinised foreign remittances of the British broadcaster’s India unit, NDTV reported. BBC India has been asked to show its financial statements, according to the news channel.

The case has been filed less than two months after the Income Tax department conducted a survey for nearly 60 hours at the Mumbai and Delhi offices of the broadcaster. The tax department had alleged that BBC’s income in India was not commensurate with the scale of operations in the country.

The searches had been conducted weeks after the BBC released a two-part documentary that examined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged role in the 2002 riots in Gujarat, in which more than 1,000 people – most of them Muslims – were killed.

Also read: Modi is trying to silence the foreign press. Here’s how

Several global media rights advocates and India’s opposition leaders had condemned the searches, saying the timing of the action close on the heels of the release of the documentary “smacked of intimidation”. The BBC had said that it stood by its colleagues and journalists “who will continue to report without fear or favour”.

However, the government maintained that there is no connection between the BBC documentary and the Income Tax surveys.