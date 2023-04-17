The police on Monday arrested an Army jawan for allegedly killing four personnel at the Bathinda military station in Punjab on April 12, The Indian Express reported.

The jawan has been identified as Desai Mohan, according to the The Times of India.

Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana confirmed Mohan’s arrest but refused to divulge details on his motive behind the killings. “All I can say is that there are personal reasons,” the police officer added.

However, both The Indian Express and The Times of India cited unidentified officials to report that Mohan was being harassed by the jawans he killed. The Bathinda Police will hold a press conference on Monday afternoon.

Four jawans – Sagar Banne (25), Kamalesh R (24), Yogesh Kumar J (24) and Santosh M Nagaral (25) – were shot dead at the Bathinda Military Station in Punjab in the early hours of April 12.

During their investigation, the police found that Mohan had falsely stated that he had seen two masked people wearing kurta pyjamas running into a nearby forest after allegedly killing the four jawans. The police had booked two unidentified persons based on his statement.

However, the police later found out that it was Mohan himself who killed the jawans.

“The jawans slept at around 2 am,” an unidentified police officer involved in the investigation told The Indian Express. “He [Mohan] checked on them at 3 am and then at 4 am before finally committing the crime with the rifle he had stolen a few days earlier from a nearby sentry post.”

On Wednesday evening, hours after the killings, another soldier was found dead from a gunshot injury at the Bathinda Military Station. In a statement, the Army had said that the jawan’s service weapon and its cartridge case were found next to his body.

The Army had said that this appeared to be a case of suicide and there was no connection with the killings. The police have not given any statement about foul play in this case either.